Gods' Games We Play Manga Adaptation Ends

Image via Bookwalker Global © Kapiko Toriumi © Kei Sazane ,Toiro Tomose

's manga adaptation of's) light novel series ended in the February 2026 issue of'smagazine on December 26.

The manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in August 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on March 22.

BookWalker Global is releasing the manga in English chapter by chapter digitally. It describes the story:

A genius game-player, Fay, becomes pair with a former-god and tries to win games with Gods to have his wish granted. Adapted to be anime in 2024! Fay loves to play games. He learned how to play by a beautiful woman, Onee-chan, who had a long, red hair. In the world he is living, Gods--spirits, demons, angels, dragons--are bored and they make humans play games with them. Human players are called Apostles...and if they win ten times, Gods will grant any wish for them.

Fay, winning three games a row even though he is a rookie, is said to be the best player among all Apostles. He just wishes to meet Onee-chan again if he wins ten times. But he never expected to be paired with a red-haired girl--looks just like Onee-chan!--who is a former God just awoke from a long sleep.

The two of them seems to be a really good pair, but can Fay win seven more times and have his wish granted!?

Kadokawa published the first novel volume from author Sazane ( Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World ) in January 2021 with illustrations by Toiro Tomose . The novels' ninth volume shipped in November 2024. Yen Press is releasing the novels in English.

The television anime based on the light novel series premiered in Japan in April 2024.

Source: Monthly Comic Alive February 2026 issue





