Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers Anime Casts Sayaka Kinoshita as Nasti Yagyu

The official X/Twitter account for Yoroi Shin Den Samurai Troopers , the new sequel anime of the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers series, unveiled on Tuesday that Sayaka Kinoshita is playing Nasti Yagyu, who appeared in the first episode. Nasti is a character from the original series who returns as a witness who fought alongside the first Samurai Troopers 35 years ago and now commands the Defense Special Task Force (DST). In addition, the official website is listing two Blu-ray Disc releases for the anime with six episodes each, for a total of 12. Volumes 1-2 ship on April 22 and May 27, respectively.

Image via Samurai Troopers anime's X/Twitter account © SUNRISE

Kaori Kusakabe played the character in the original series.

The anime premiered on Tuesday on thechannel, and it is streaming on, and. The anime is also running onandis streaming the anime.

The anime stars:

The additional cast includes:

Yōichi Fujita ( Gintama , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the new anime at Sunrise . Shōgo Mutō ( Crows Zero ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Hajime Yatate , the collective penname for the creative staff at Sunrise , is credited with the original story. The character designers include Yūhei Murota ( Love Live! ) for main characters, Tsukasa Kotoboki ( MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THE ORIGIN MSD Cucuruz Doan's Island ) for villains, Hideo Okamoto ( Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ) for the original Yoroi Gear designs, and Takuya Suzuki ( Brave King GaoGaiGar Final Grand Glorious Gathering ) for the Yoroi Gear designs in animation. Shūji Katayama (Overlord) is composing the music.

The additional staff members are:

Rock band blank paper perform the anime's opening theme song "YOAKE" (Dawn), and boy group ONE OR EIGHT performs the first ending theme song "POWER."

The new anime takes place in present-day Shinjuku and tells the story of five boys who don Yoroi Gear samurai armor to fight the demon emperor Arago.

Sunrise created the Yoroiden Samurai Troopers ( Legendary Armor Samurai Troopers ) action television anime in 1988-1989, and Cartoon Network ran it as Ronin Warriors in the United States. Bandai Entertainment previously released the series on DVD, and Discotek Media released the full series on DVD with English subtitles in 2015. Discotek also released the Samurai Troopers OVA series with both English and Japanese audio. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

