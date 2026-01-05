Dr. Stone's Boichi, Other Artists Stop Posting Art on X (Formerly Twitter)

: "I cannot accept my works being used, learned from, or exploited without my consent or proper compensation"

Image via x.com ©Boichi

Following the rollout of a new AI image-editing option by X (formerly Twitter ), manga illustrator Mu-jik Park (pen name Boichi ) announced on December 25 that he will not post images on the social media platform for the foreseeable future. In his post Boichi stated, “For the time being, I will pause the publication of my comics and illustrations on X.” The illustrator clarified he does not fear AI: “I believe in its future and the possibilities it may bring.” However, Boichi was clear that he does not want his work used for AI training or “exploited without my consent or proper compensation.”

While Boichi will not be sharing his works on X, the illustrator noted he is not leaving the social media platform entirely. “Please understand—this does not mean I am leaving X. I will remain here, continue sharing news, and continue talking with you,” the illustrator stated.

Fans of Boichi 's work can still find his art pieces on his Instagram account. Following his announcement, the manga creator also opened a Bluesky account with this first post: “Hello, I'm Boichi . A mangaka. Nice to meet you.”

Boichi is not the only creative who no longer posts all or most illustrations on X. Kei Urana , creator of Gachiakuta , stated on December 26 they will no longer post most art on X, opting to instead post art on Instagram. While the artist did not explicitly state this is due to X's new AI image-editing feature, Urana noted, “X seems to be dodgy, so I'll be posting my art primarily on Instagram from now on.” Urana added that they also have a Bluesky account.

Mokumokuren , creator of The Summer Hikaru Died , has also quietly reduced the number of art they post on X since December 25. Although the creator has not stopped posting illustrations on X, they have posted some art pieces only on their Bluesky account following X's implantation of its new image-editing feature. ( Mokumokuren still posts announcements of releases with accompanying images on X.)

Legality of X's AI Image-Editing Feature

The legality of X's new AI image-editing feature is still up in the air. X currently has a clause in its terms of service allowing for artist, companies, and other entities to report copyright infringement. The clause states, “If you believe that your Content has been copied in a way that constitutes copyright infringement, please report this by visiting our Copyright reporting form (https://help.x.com/forms/ipi) or contacting our designated copyright agent at [lists address].”

ANN reached out to copyright lawyer Grant Smith regarding how X's AI image-editing feature could infringe on the copyrights and trademarks of artists, companies, and other entities. Smith said:

That's a big IP infringement issue but the courts haven't had much time to make case decisions on the issues. You have one major case with the Game of Thrones being used at an AI base for when it [creates] content for writers. Words, styles, and formats from the books are used in violation of copyright laws. The case was found in favor of the author. But this is just the start.

The issue is the same for artists and their work. The AI rendering is a derivative of the work and would be likely violation copyright rights of the artists. More cases need to be brought and decided for the law to cement itself.

Regarding X's copyright infringement report claims process, Smith noted, “It is good corporate social responsibility to allow an avenue for artists to report suspected claims of IP violation.” He continued, “Companies like X will need to make a decision and specify those terms in their user policies regarding AI renderings of IP protected works.”

The Game of Thrones lawsuit Smith referenced is one filed by several authors, including George R.R. Martin, Michael Chabon, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Jia Tolentino, and Sarah Silverman, against OpenAI and Microsoft . Judge Sidney Stein decided on October 27 that the proposed class-action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York could move forward. Business Insider reported that the authors allege “OpenAI and Microsoft violated their copyrights by ingesting their books without permission to train large language models, and with 'outputs' that resembled their legally protected works.”

Whether X will face a similar lawsuit is still unknown. However, if the lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft is decided in favor of the authors, a precedent could be set for creators to bring lawsuits against X.

Special thanks to hillingsama for research!