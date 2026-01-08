Live-Action Chaser Game W Series Gets Sequel Film on May 15

Chaser Game W Suigyo no Majiwari continues story from 2nd season

TV Tokyo announced on Friday that Chaser Game W , the second live-action series based on CyberConnect2 President and CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama 's Chaser Game manga, is inspiring a live-action film titled Chaser Game W Suigyo no Majiwari (Chaser Game W Intimate Relationship) that will open on May 15. The film is a sequel to the second season of Chaser Game W .

Image via Chaser Game W movie's website © 『チェイサーゲームW 水魚の交わり』製作委員会

Yūka Sugai and Yurika Nakamura return as protagonists Itsuki Harumoto and Fuyu Hayashi.

Yū Ohta returns as director from the Chaser Game W series to direct the film, with Atsushi Asada also returning as scriptwriter.

CyberConnect2 also began serializing a novelization of the Chaser Game W series on Friday, with new chapters every two weeks. Hoshiteru Hosaka (writer on .hack//G.U. , Ace Attorney - Investigations 2 ) is writing the novel. Hosaka also writes the manga adaptation of Chaser Game W , which launched on the Comic Cmoa website in March 2025. Seiju Natsumegu ( Ghost Diary ) draws the art for the manga.

Image via CyberConnect2 website ©CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd. ©Hiroshi Matsuyama

The first season of the Chaser Game W series premiered in January 2024. Unlike the first live-action Chaser Game series, which directly adapts the manga, Chaser Game W features an original story and characters centering around two lesbians working in the game industry: Yūka Sugai , a 27-year-old woman who has complex feelings about her ex-girlfriend, and Fuyu Hayashi, Itsuki's ex-girlfriend and new boss.

The second season premiered in September 2024.

The first live-action Chaser Game series premiered in September 2022.

Image via Comic Natalie ©CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd. ©Hiroshi Matsuyama

The manga ended its "first season" with its seventh volume in January 2023. The manga had an eighth volume containing the short manga that Matsuyama drew during the airing of the first season of the live-action series. The ninth volume onwards collects chapters of the recently-launched "second season" of the manga. The second season launched in April 2023. The 13th volume shipped in August 2025.

Matsuyama launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Famitsu.com games website in December 2018. The website describes the manga:

The story starts when the protagonist Tatsuya Shindō rises to a senior position in the company. Shindō has been told to manage a team as their leader, but his colleagues are oddballs. And the creator tells lies...!

The manga is set at Matsuyama's real-life company CyberConnect2 , but the live-action version is set at "DynamicDream."

CyberConnect2 is best known for its .hack// game franchise , for which Matsuyama served as director. The franchise inspired anime and manga adaptations. The company is also known for the Naruto : Ultimate Ninja series of fighting games, and also worked on the Asura's Wrath and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure : Eyes of Heaven games. Its recent Fuga: Melodies of Steel RPG series revives the company's homegrown world from its earlier Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter . Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 released in May 2025.

Sources: Chaser Game W movie website, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.