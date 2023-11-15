CyberConnect2 CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama's Chaser Game Manga Gets 2nd Live-Action Show With Original Story

New series about complicated relationships in game industry premieres on January 8

TV Tokyo announced on Wednesday that it is producing a second live-action series based on CyberConnect2 President and CEO Hiroshi Matsuyama 's Chaser Game manga titled Chaser Game W Pawahara Jōshi wa Watashi no Moto-Kano (Chaser Game W: My Abusive Boss is My Ex-Girlfriend). Unlike the first live-action series, which directly adapts the manga, the new series will feature an original story and characters centering around two lesbians working in the game industry. The series will premiere on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka on January 8.

Image via TV Tokyo website © チェイサーゲーム W」製作委員会

Yūka Sugai (left in image above) stars as protagonist Itsuki Harumoto, a 27-year-old woman who has complex feelings about her ex-girlfriend. Yurika Nakamura (right) stars as Fuyu Hayashi, Itsuki's ex-girlfriend and new boss.

Yū Ohta, Masayuki Yamaguchi , and Yoshikazu Igi are directing the series. Ōta is also scripting the series alongside Atsushi Asada. Miho Iida is supervising the series.

In addition, Famitsu.com announced on Monday that Matsuyama's original manga will have two new compiled book volumes which will ship at the same time on January 30. The eighth volume will contain the short manga that Matsuyama drew during the airing of the first season of the live-action series. The ninth volume will collect chapters of the recently-launched "second season" of the manga. The second season launched on April 6 earlier this year.

The first season of the live-action series launched in September 2022.

Image via Comic Natalie ©CyberConnect2 Co., Ltd. ©Hiroshi Matsuyama

The story starts when the protagonist Tatsuya Shindō rises to a senior position in the company. Shindō has been told to manage a team as their leader, but his colleagues are oddballs. And the creator tells lies...!

Matsuyama launched the manga on's Famitsu.com games website in December 2018. The website describes the manga:

The manga is set at Matsuyama's real-life company CyberConnect2 , but the live-action version is set at "DynamicDream."

The manga ended with its seventh and final volume on January 18.

CyberConnect2 is best known for its .hack// game franchise , for which Matsuyama served as director. The franchise inspired anime and manga adaptations. The company is also known for the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series of fighting games, and also worked on the Asura's Wrath and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven games. Its recent Fuga: Melodies of Steel tactical RPG revives the company's homegrown world from its earlier Tail Concerto and Solatorobo: Red the Hunter .

Sources: TV Tokyo, Comic Natalie, Famitsu.com