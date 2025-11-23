Interest
Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
November 23 marks Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan. (Since it's a Sunday this year, folks also get a day-off on Monday.) Like Labor Day on May 1, the holiday honors our workers, and like Thanksgiving in North America, it also celebrates the fall harvest. The anime and manga worlds are celebrating the works of Japan in their own wild ways:
Arknights
【勤労感謝の日】
イラストレーターのねこのけだま(@mqq11)さんから勤労感謝の日イラストが届きました！
統合特集では今までの #統合戦略 に登場した敵が再登場しますが、
各所で勤労している人物のことは忘れていませんか？
▼公式ファンキットでも公開中！
【Labor Thanksgiving Day】
Illustrator Neko no Kedama (@mqq11) has sent us a Labor Thanksgiving Day illustration!
The Operations Teams will feature the return of enemies from previous Operations Strategies, but you haven't forgotten about the people working in other departments?
Granblue Fantasy
【グランブルーファンタジー】本日は勤労感謝の日！ということでイラストチームより、メイド服に身を包んで働くイーウィヤ、ル・オー、ウィルナスのイラストをお届け！— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) November 23, 2025
この機会にぜひ、お世話になっている人に感謝の気持ちを伝えてみましょう！ #グラブル pic.twitter.com/xcqd6XMFQG
【Granblue Fantasy】Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day! So, from the illustration team, an illustration of Ewiyar, Lu Woh, and Wilnas working in maid outfits!
Take this opportunity to express your gratitude to those who support you!
Hyakushō Kizoku
本日(11/23）、勤労感謝日です🙏#百姓貴族#新書館#勤労感謝の日#百姓貴族9巻26年４月発売予定 pic.twitter.com/ZKmBVE5obe— 『百姓貴族』公式情報X (@hyakusho_kizoku) November 22, 2025
Today (November 23) is Labor Thanksgiving Day
Comic from Hyakushō Kizoku chapter 13.
Marza Animation Planet
本日は #勤労感謝の日 そして #ストレスオフの日— MARZA STAFF (@marza_staff) November 23, 2025
Today is "Labor Thanksgiving Day," a public holiday, and "Stress Off Day"!
頑張りすぎてませんか？たまには立ち止まってボーっとしましょう☕
Why don't you take a moment to relax?#ウースーラー #動画 #かわいい #UhSuLah #animation pic.twitter.com/yrnie3Jp6d
Ninja vs. Gokudo
本日11月23日は勤労感謝の日!!!— TVアニメ『忍者と極道』公式 (@ningoku_anime) November 23, 2025
会社を辞める時は上司への感謝を忘れずに⭐️#忍者と極道 #勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/hMZuPfZaYm
Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day!!!
Don't forget to thank your boss when you quit your job!
Palworld
今日は勤労感謝の日！— パルワールド/Palworld 公式 (@Palworld_JP) November 22, 2025
ツッパニャンたち！ いつもありがとう！ #勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/IiheusQaIQ
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day!
Cattiva and everyone! Thank you, as always!
Resident Evil
みなさん、お仕事お疲れさまです。— 【公式】バイオハザード / RESIDENT EVIL PORTAL Official (@REBHPortal) November 23, 2025
ささやかですが、バイオシリーズ最新のグリーンハーブをさしあげます。#勤労感謝の日 #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/6Ar0T2aBHa
Thank you for your hard work, everyone.
As a small gift, we'd like to give you the latest Green Herb in the Resident Evil series.
Sanrio
⋱ 11/23（日）は #勤労感謝の日 ⋰— サンリオ【公式】 (@sanrio_news) November 21, 2025
「日頃がんばっているあなたは
サンリオキャラの誰に褒めてもらいたい？」の
質問にたくさんのご回答をありがとう♡
▼気になる結果をチェック♪
⋱November 23 (Sun) is Labor Thanksgiving Day⋰
Thank you so much for responding to our question, "Which Sanrio character would you like to praise for your hard work?"♡
▼Check out the results♪
https://Sanrio.lnky.jp/g1xpLRc
Sgt. Frog
#勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/rNUyJnWn8E— アニメ『ケロロ軍曹』公式 (@keroro_anime) November 22, 2025
Labor Thanksgiving Day
Banner: Let's be grateful to our honorable sergeant!
Left sign: Thank you every day for your hard work.
Right sign: Thank you Sgt. Keroro
Shikaru Neko
いつもお仕事おつかれさまだよ！#勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/VcNQNACM57— しかるねこ (@shikaruneko) November 22, 2025
Thank you for your hard work!
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖— TVアニメ「異世界の沙汰は社畜次第」公式｜2026年1月放送開始！ (@iseshachi_anime) November 23, 2025
#勤労感謝の日
記念イラスト公開☕️📗
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖#異世界の沙汰は社畜次第
原作イラスト #大橋キッカ 先生描き下ろし
“勤労感謝の日”記念イラストを公開✨
2026年1月よりTVアニメ放送開始！📺https://t.co/Nz8CEA5kAS#いせしゃち👓 pic.twitter.com/53mEz4S3FM
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Labor Thanksgiving Day
Commemorative illustration released☕️📗
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Presenting a commemorative The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Labor Thanksgiving Day illustration by original illustrator Kikka Ohashi.
The TV anime premieres in January 2026!
https://iseshachi.com
Takeshi Tsuruno
五穀豊穣✨🙏#勤労感謝の日#新嘗祭 🎌 pic.twitter.com/1W9Vw2dVQd— つるの剛士 (@takeshi_tsuruno) November 22, 2025
Abundant harvest
Warner Bros. Japan Anime
今日は #勤労感謝の日 👩💻— Warner Bros. Japan Anime (@wb_anime) November 23, 2025
どんなときでも、全力で走り続ける。#SHIROBAKO のキャラクターたちが教えてくれるのは、“働く”ことの大変さと、面白さ。
今日もどこかで、アニメが生まれている——🚙
📺 SHIROBAKO
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
No matter what, keep running at full speed. The characters of SHIROBAKO teach us about the challenges and joys of working.
Somewhere today, an anime is being created.
Witchblade
✨🎊祝 勤労感謝の日!!! 🎊✨— WITCHBLADE_Official (@animewitchblade) November 23, 2025
日本の祝日で、一生懸命働く人を讃える日です
素晴らしい仕事をしたあなたには休息が必要ですね！
雅音と一緒にゆっくり睡眠を取ってみませんか？#ウィッチブレイド #勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/aQSPwN6hsC
Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day!!!
This is a Japanese holiday that celebrates hard work.
You've done a great job, so you deserve a rest!
Why not try sleeping along with Masane?
Zombie Land Saga
/／— 劇場版『ゾンビランドサガ ゆめぎんがパラダイス』 (@zombielandsaga) November 23, 2025
本日は #勤労感謝の日🧟♀️
\＼
⠀
佐賀のため、ステージのため、仲間のため——
今日も全力で走り続けるフランシュシュ✨
⠀
そんな“働くアイドル”たちの姿を、
ぜひ劇場で見届けてください👀
⠀
劇場版『#ゾンビランドサガ ゆめぎんがパラダイス』
絶賛上映中🎬 pic.twitter.com/8xaOy5ZEre
/／
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
\＼
For Saga, for the stage, for our friends—
Even today FranChouChou continues to run at full speed!
Please come see these "working idols" in action in the theater!
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
In theaters now
