Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Zombie Land Saga, Palworld, SHIROBAKO, Resident Evil, Granblue Fantasy, Sanrio, Sgt. Frog, Hyakushō Kizoku, & more!

November 23 marks Labor Thanksgiving Day in Japan. (Since it's a Sunday this year, folks also get a day-off on Monday.) Like Labor Day on May 1, the holiday honors our workers, and like Thanksgiving in North America, it also celebrates the fall harvest. The anime and manga worlds are celebrating the works of Japan in their own wild ways:

Arknights

【Labor Thanksgiving Day】
Illustrator Neko no Kedama (@mqq11) has sent us a Labor Thanksgiving Day illustration!
The Operations Teams will feature the return of enemies from previous Operations Strategies, but you haven't forgotten about the people working in other departments?

Granblue Fantasy

Granblue Fantasy】Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day! So, from the illustration team, an illustration of Ewiyar, Lu Woh, and Wilnas working in maid outfits!
Take this opportunity to express your gratitude to those who support you!

Hyakushō Kizoku

Today (November 23) is Labor Thanksgiving Day
Comic from Hyakushō Kizoku chapter 13.

Marza Animation Planet

Ninja vs. Gokudo

Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day!!!
Don't forget to thank your boss when you quit your job!

Palworld

Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day!
Cattiva and everyone! Thank you, as always!

Resident Evil

Thank you for your hard work, everyone.
As a small gift, we'd like to give you the latest Green Herb in the Resident Evil series.

Sanrio

⋱November 23 (Sun) is Labor Thanksgiving Day⋰
Thank you so much for responding to our question, "Which Sanrio character would you like to praise for your hard work?"♡
▼Check out the results♪
https://Sanrio.lnky.jp/g1xpLRc

Sgt. Frog

Labor Thanksgiving Day
Banner: Let's be grateful to our honorable sergeant!
Left sign: Thank you every day for your hard work.
Right sign: Thank you Sgt. Keroro

Shikaru Neko

Thank you for your hard work!

The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter

❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Labor Thanksgiving Day
Commemorative illustration released☕️📗
❖━━━━━━━━━━━❖
Presenting a commemorative The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Labor Thanksgiving Day illustration by original illustrator Kikka Ohashi.
The TV anime premieres in January 2026!
https://iseshachi.com

Takeshi Tsuruno

Abundant harvest

Warner Bros. Japan Anime

Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
No matter what, keep running at full speed. The characters of SHIROBAKO teach us about the challenges and joys of working.
Somewhere today, an anime is being created.

Witchblade

Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day!!!
This is a Japanese holiday that celebrates hard work.
You've done a great job, so you deserve a rest!
Why not try sleeping along with Masane?

Zombie Land Saga

/／
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
\＼
For Saga, for the stage, for our friends—
Even today FranChouChou continues to run at full speed!
Please come see these "working idols" in action in the theater!
Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise
In theaters now

Did we miss any Labor Thanksgiving Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

