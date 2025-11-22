My Hero Academia: All's Justice Game Streams Cinematic Trailer

Game launches for PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC on February 6

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed the new cinematic "WE ARE HERE" trailer for its My Hero Academia: All's Justice game on Saturday. The video shows the characters in a climactic battle against Shigaraki..

The fighting game centers around the manga's final battle, and for the first time on consoles, features all the students from Class 1-A with their final powers and techniques. The game includes Team Up Missions on a new map, Archives Battle to replay fights from the series, and a Story Mode that covers the series' final arc from hero and villain perspectives. The Hero's Diary centers on the various characters.

The company describes the game mechanics:

In MY HERO ACADEMIA: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger. Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

The game will launch worldwide on February 6, 2026 (February 5 in Japan) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game will get Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate Editions. The Deluxe Edition includes the Season Pass of five DLC packs, and the Ultimate Edition also adds seven HUD banners and 20 costumes.

Kōhei Horikoshi ended the magazine serialization of the original My Hero Academia manga in August 2024 (although he added 38 pages of new content in the manga's 42nd and final compiled book volume in December 2024). The anime adaptation premiered its final season on October 4.