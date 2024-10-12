My Hero Academia Anime Gets 'Final Season' in 2025

Show's 7th season ended on Saturday

The final 21st episode of the seventh season of the My Hero Academia anime aired on Saturday, and announced that the anime's next season will be the final season. The final season is slated to debut in 2025. In the below video, Deku states, "This is the story of how we became the greatest heroes," before announcing the final season.

The above video also reveals returning staff for the final season, including chief director Kenji Nagasaki , director Naomi Nakayama , script supervisor Yōsuke Kuroda , character designers Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima , composer Yuki Hayashi , and studio BONES .

TOHO is streaming a video that featured live commentary for the final episode (which is also episode 159 of the overall anime), plus an after-episode talk.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended in March 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes premiered on April 6. The new seventh season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) then debuted on May 4. The anime again aired on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

My Hero Academia: You're Next , the fourth anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise, opened in Japan on August 2. The film is screening in IMAX, MX4D, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema. TOHO International opened the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film is available with English subtitles and dub releases.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014, and ended it on August 5. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally. The manga crossed 100 million copies in circulation worldwide in April.