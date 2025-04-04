Yen Press Licenses Rock Is a Lady's Modesty, I Don't Know How to Love, More Manga

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the following titles for release in September:

I Don't Know How to Love

Koi no Shikata ga Wakaranai

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: Aimi may be popular, but the fact that he's trashy is known by everyone—even himself! He'll go out with anyone as long as he's not tied down to just one person. But now he's dating Kaede, a very convenient underclassman who doesn't ask for anything and doesn't say anything unnecessary. But isn't it strange that Kaede's attitude doesn't change even when he sees Aimi kissing a sex friend? Thrown off by this, Aimi starts to become possessive of Kaede. However, his feelings don't seem to be reaching Kaede at all…

100-Nichi Go ni Saku Yuri

Muromaki

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: This full-color manga features one hundred different yuri scenarios, all from the artist's #100DaysofYuriChallenge!

Packed full of high-school, adult, and age-gap couples in cute, funny, and spicy scenarios alike, this book has plenty for readers to enjoy!



Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat

Title:mangaCreator:(original story)Summary: From fresh haircuts to flashy new uniforms, there's always something brewing at Café LycoReco in this official comic anthology!

My Beloved Supper

Yoru-san no Itoshi no Bansan

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: Yoru is a vampire, a predator of the night dwelling among humans. But compared to a meal of fresh blood, he'd much rather partake in the culinary delights of the human world—fragrant stews, tasty meat buns, and sweet pastries are all irresistible delicacies to him. Unfortunately, being a vampire means he cannot stomach human food…unless he first drinks blood as an appetizer. Thus, Yoru spends his nights sinking his fangs into criminals and evildoers, all for the sake of the beloved supper awaiting him…

Rock is a Lady’s Modesty

Title:) mangaCreator:Summary: Obviously, the music genre most suitable for refined, young ladies is…rock!

After being forced to attend an all-girls school, Ririsa Suzunomiya stumbles upon her ladylike peers jamming out.



Image via Amazon Japan © tetsukazu

Kono Gomi wo Nanto Yobu

Title:) mangaCreator: tetsukazuSummary: Akira is the girl of Yuuto's dreams—so maybe he's got a shot now that his big brother dumped her…

But Big Bro ended the relationship for a reason. Akira is an obsessive, clingy stalker, a total trash fire of a girl who would happily manipulate Yuuto's feelings for another chance to get near the man she loves. Of course, Yuuto knows that, but he still can't resist!



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.