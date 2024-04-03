My Hero Academia Tops 100 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Manga's 40th volume shipped on Thursday

The official Twitter account for Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga revealed that the manga has over 100 million copies in circulation worldwide, following the release of the 40th compiled book volume on Thursday. Horikoshi shared an illustration to commemorate the milestone:

Image via My Hero Academia manga's Twitter account © Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha

The manga also got a video commemorating the series narrated by Daiki Yamashita , voice of main character Deku:

The manga's first 398 chapters will become available for free online on Jump+ and Zebrack in four weekly batches until May 1. In addition, the main students from U.A. Class 1-A will appear in newspaper advertisements across Japan from April 4-10

©Kohei Horikoshi, Shueisha, Viz Media

The manga topped 85 million copies in circulation worldwide in February 2023.

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's seventh season was announced after the sixth season ended on March 25, 2023. A four-episode My Hero Academia Memories compilation special with some new scenes will start airing on Saturday. The new season (starting with episode 139 of the overall anime) will then debut on May 4. The anime will again air on YTV and NTV on Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. (4:30 a.m. EDT). Crunchyroll will stream the season and special episodes as they air.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016.

The anime is also spawning My Hero Academia THE MOVIE : You're Next ( My Hero Academia: You're Next ), a fourth film that will open on August 2.