My Hero Academia Anime Gets 7th Season With Romi Park

Park voices Star and Stripe

The sixth My Hero Academia anime season ended on Saturday with a trailer announcing that production on a seventh season has been green-lit. Romi Park will voice the character Star and Stripe.





Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew the following illustration to commemorate the new season news:

© 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Horikoshi launched the manga series in Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The manga's 37th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on February 3. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. A two-episode original video anime for the franchise streamed in Japan in August 2020, and Funimation and Crunchyroll streamed the episodes. The show's fifth season premiered in Japan in March 2021, and aired for 25 episodes. A new two-episode original video anime screened in Japan in June 2022. Crunchyroll is streaming the episodes.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.

Source: Comic Natalie