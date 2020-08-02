My Hero Academia Gets New Original Anime Episode Streaming on August 16

New episode to feature training exercise before provisional pro hero exam

This year's 35th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the My Hero Academia franchise will get a new original anime episode that will stream in Japan starting on August 16. The anime will stream exclusively on Hulu in Japan starting on August 16, and will stream on August 30 on other services such as d Anime Store , U-NEXT , dTV , Anime Hōdai , Hikari TV , J:COM on Demand, TELASA, and milplus .

The two original anime that also bundled with the manga's 13th and 14th volumes in Japan in 2017 will also be available for streaming in Japan at the same time.

The new original episode is titled "Boku no Hero Academia: Ikinokore! Kesshi no Survival Kunren" (My Hero Academia: Survive! Do-or-Die Survival Training). The episode takes place right before the provisional pro hero license exam. Class 1-A is divided into two teams to practice disaster relief scenarios. In the drill, a fire has broken out at an underground shopping mall, and the teams must save dummies placed in the area, serving as people left behind in the mall. As Deku and his team of 10 people start looking for victims to save, an area collapses and traps them underground. In addition, there are also more threats of other areas collapsing, the electricity has gone out, and the air is getting thin. Deku and his team must work together with their Quirks to escape and survive.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes. The fourth season premiered in Japan in October 2019, and aired for 25 episodes. The anime will get a fifth season.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.