My Hero Academia Anime Gets 5th Season

4th season ended on Saturday

The end of the 88th episode of the My Hero Academia anime revealed on Saturday that the anime will get a fifth season. The episode on Saturday was the final episode in the show's fourth season. The below video features Deku saying "a new something is awakening."

The fourth season premiered in Japan on October 12. Funimation , Hulu , and Crunchyroll are streaming the season as it airs in Japan. The show premiered on Toonami on November 9. The season had a total of 25 episodes (episodes 64 through 88 of the overall anime).

The first half of the fourth season covered the manga's Hero Intern arc that began in the 14th volume. The second half of the anime's fourth season, which focused on the School Festival arc that began in the manga's 19th volume, debuted on January 25.

The anime's first 13-episode season premiered in April 2016. The 25-episode second season premiered in April 2017, and the third season premiered in April 2018 and ran for 25 episodes.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media publishes the manga in English digitally and in print in North America. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service also publishes the manga in English digitally.

