Crunchyroll to Stream My Hero Academia Anime's New OVA Episodes on August 1

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the new two-episode original video anime ( OVA ) on August 1 at 8:00 a.m. EDT in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Latin America, and Europe.

Crunchyroll screened the North American premiere at this year's Anime Expo event on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. PDT.

The first episode will have an original story centering on baseball-loving pro heroes who form Hero League Baseball (HLB). This season the Gang Orca-led Orcas and the Shishido-led Lionels are vying for the top. Both teams are determined to win, and so they call upon the students at U.A. for support. All players are allowed to use their Quirks in the upcoming game.

The second episode is titled "Warae! Jigoku no Yō ni" (Laugh! Like Hell). The episode will take place during the "Internship at Endeavor's Agency" arc from the show's fifth season. A string of graffiti incidences happen across Endeavor's jurisdiction during winter vacation, and the culprit is a self-proclaimed artist named Mr. Smiley. Due to Mr. Smiley's Quirk, he's able to evade capture. The police ask Endeavor for help but since he considers it a minor offense, he tells the police to deal with it themselves. That is, until Mr. Smiley vandalizes Endeavor's own house with graffiti.

Both episodes screened in Japan on June 16-19 before streaming online this summer.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)