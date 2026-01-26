Newly previewed projects include Take Charge of My Heart, Bloodhounds season 2, Get Schooled, Field Mouse

Netflix has revealed new snippets from several web novel- and webtoon-based titles as part of its 2026 content lineup, announced on January 20.

The newly previewed projects include Take Charge of My Heart, Bloodhounds Season 2, Get Schooled (English title: Teach You a Lesson ), and Field Mouse (English title: Mousetrap ).

Take Charge of My Heart is adapted from a web novel written by Haebun that was serialized in 2020. The story follows Ho-rang Baek, a man whose artificial heart is running out of power, and Bo-bae Na, a woman with the ability to generate electricity, as their lives, and romance, become intertwined. The live-action series stars Young-kwang Kim and Soo-bin Chae.

Currently, an English version of the web novel is not available.

Bloodhounds follows two young people who are pushed into debt for different reasons and band together to fight their way out of trouble, relying on their physical strength, combat skills, and loyalty to survive in a ruthless underworld.

While Season 1 focused on young boxers fighting against illegal loan sharks, the new season will depict their battle to dismantle an illegal boxing league. The first live-action season debuted on Netflix in June 2023.

The English version of the Bloodhounds webtoon is available in English on WEBTOON Entertainment. Jeong Chan draws the series.

Teach You A Lesson is based on the webtoon Get Schooled, which has been serialized on Naver Webtoon since November 2020. It tells the story of Hwa-jin Na, an officer from the Ministry of Education's Teacher Protection Bureau, who takes matters into his own hands to restore order in schools following the passage of a law banning corporal punishment. The series explores the challenges of maintaining authority in schools and delivering justice.

Get Schooled is written by Yong-taek Chae and drawn by Ga-ram Han.

Ablaze Publishing is releasing the series in print. WEBTOON Entertainment previously released part the series in English digitally, but has since removed the title from its service.

Mousetrap is based on the webtoon Field Mouse, which follows reclusive novelist Moon-jae, whose life is turned upside down by a mysterious figure known only as "Field Mouse." In a desperate attempt to reclaim what he's lost, Moon-jae teams up with No-ja, a ruthless loan shark who once pursued him.

Jun-yeol Ryu will play Moon-jae, a writer suffering from extreme social anxiety, while Kyung-gu Seol takes on the role of No-ja, a man who will do anything for money. The unlikely partnership between these two contrasting characters sets the stage for a tense, psychological chase.

Originally serialized from 2017 to 2020 by webtoon artist Ludovico, Field Mouse is inspired by the Korean folktale "The Rate That Ate Fingernails," which tells the story of a rat that transforms into a human after consuming someone's fingernails.

While not webtoon based, the above video also previews Boyfriend on Demand , a new romantic comedy series starring Ji-Soo of Black Pink and Seo In-guk. Ji-Soo stars as Mi-rae, an overworked webtoon producer who escapes her exhausting reality through a subscription-based virtual dating simulation program.