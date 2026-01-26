Mr. Osomatsu Gets New Stage Play in June

The official website for the Osomatsu-san stage plays announced on Friday the new Osomatsu-san on Stage ~Six Men's Show Time 2~2nd Season 2 play will run from June 12-21 at the Stellar Hall in Tokyo. The staff also unveiled cast members and visuals.

Image via Osomatsu stage play's official website © 赤塚不二夫／「おそ松さん」on STAGE製作委員会2026

Returning cast members for the play include:

Tomoya Nakanishi as Osomatsu

Hiroyuki Ōno as Karamatsu

Mahiro Sugiyama as Choromatsu

Junpei Mitsui as Ichimatsu

Minto Nakamura as Jushimatsu

Kazuki Honma as Todomatsu

Yūri Ōta as Totoko

Yūsuke Seto as Iyami

Kaito Udagawa as Chibita

Ayami Fukuyama as Nyaa Hashimoto

The cast members for the F6 version of the characters include:

Ryōno Kusachi as Osomatsu

Taiga Nakamoto as Karamatsu

Kenta Matsui as Choromatsu

Tōru Isono as Ichimatsu

Masataka Kimura as Jushimatsu

Yūki Matsumoto as Todomatsu

Image via Mr. Osomatsu stage play's website © 赤塚不二夫／「おそ松さん」on STAGE製作委員会2016

The first stage play ran from September to October 2016, and the second play ran from February to March 2018. The Osomatsu-san on Stage ~Six Men's Show Time 3~ play ran in winter 2019. The Osomatsu-san on Stage ~Six Men's Show Time~ 2nd Season play then ran in November to December 2023.

The separate Kigeki Osomatsu-san (Comedy Mr. Osomatsu) play ran in November 2018 and again in November to December 2020. A Shin Kigeki Osomatsu-san play ran in August to September 2024.

The second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise delayed its January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties. The film has been rescheduled for June 12.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Jushimatsu's actor and former Japanese boy band Ae! Group member Keita Richard Kusama on October 4 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

The first live-action film opened in March 2022.

The fourth season of the anime premiered on television on July 8.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime was inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first three Mr. Osomatsu anime seasons premiered in 2015, 2017, and 2020. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film debuted in 2019. The franchise also includes various anime shorts and two sixth-anniversary anime films.

Sources: Osomatsu stage play's official website, Comic Natalie