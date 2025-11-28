Keita Richard Kusama Leaves Ae! Group

Actor also fined 100,000 yen following October arrest

Image via Ae! Group website © STARTO ENTERTAINMENT © Universal Music Group

Starto Entertainment announced on November 20 Keita Richard Kusama will part ways with his Japanese boy band Ae! Group. The group will consist of Yoshinori Masakado, Seiya Suezawa, Ken Kojima , and Masaya Sano going forward. The agency stated it will continue its contract with Kusama.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are also fining the actor 100,000 yen (about US$640) following his arrest on October 6 on suspicion of indecent exposure.

Kusama revealed in his official apology he has been suffering from an unspecified mental illness for the past year and hopes to step back from the group to focus on his recovery. Starto Entertainment added in its statement that Kusama's health is most important, and the agency plans to support him in his recovery.

Kusama was slated to star in the second live-action film in the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise alongside his fellow Ae! Group members. The staff for the film announced in October it is delaying the film's January 9 release due to various circumstances and after consulting with involved parties.

Streaming service TVer announced on the same day as the arrest that it would suspend the streaming of the group's Ae! Group no Q & Ae! program. NTV also changed the content of an episode of its The! Tetsuwan! Dash!! show in early October, where Kusama was slated to appear.

Kusama is currently suspended from activities.

Sources: Starto Entertainment, Music Natalie, Livedoor via Hachima Kikō