Saga of Tanya the Evil II TV Anime Reveals 2026 Debut in Teaser Promo Video

Teaser visual also revealed; sequel was originally announced in June 2021

Kadokawa revealed on Friday a teaser visual and a teaser promotional video for Saga of Tanya the Evil II , the second season based on author Carlo Zen and illustrator Shinobu Shinotsuki 's light novel series. The below video and visuals reveal that the second season will debut in 2026.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © カルロ・ゼン・KADOKAWA刊／幼女戦記2製作委員会

Takayuki Yamamoto (episode director for My Hero Academia seasons 2 and 5, The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies ) is the new director (replacing first season's Yutaka Uemura ) at returning studio NUT . Kenta Ihara is returning to write and oversee the series scripts. Yuji Hosogoe is returning as both the character designer and the chief animation director.

The returning cast includes:

The second season was announced in June 2021.

Yen Press licensed both the original Saga of Tanya the Evil light novel series and Chika Tōjō 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

High above the blood- and mud-soaked trenches, a young girl pits herself against army mages in high stakes aerial duels with bullets, spells, and bayonets. Her name is Tanya Degurechaff and she is the Devil of the Rhine, one of the greatest soldiers the Empire has ever seen! But inside her mind lives a ruthless, calculating ex-salaryman who enjoyed a peaceful life in Japan until he woke up in a war-torn world. Reborn as a destitute orphaned girl with nothing to her name but memories of a previous life, Tanya will do whatever it takes to survive, even if she can find it only behind the barrel of a gun!

Zen and Shinotsuki launched the novel series in 2013, and Kadokawa published the 14th volume in September 2023. Tōjo launched the manga in Monthly Comp Ace in 2016, and Kadokawa will release the 33rd volume on December 26.

The television anime adaptation of the novels premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime also had a film that opened in Japan in February 2019, with a returning staff and cast. Crunchyroll screened the film in the United States in May 2019, and began streaming it in September 2019.

A Yōjo Senki - Madōshi Kaku Tatakaeri (Saga of Tanya the Evil - Thus the Mages Did Clash) smartphone game launched in December 2020, and ended service in January 2022.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.