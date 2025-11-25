Interest
Assassin's Creed Shadows Unleashes Attack on Titan Crossover Event

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Assassins, dedicate your hearts!

The Assassin's Creed Shadows game confirmed a limited-time Attack on Titan crossover event on Tuesday. The crossover offers a set of free quests until December 22:

The event's teaser video features a character dressed as Attack on Titan character Mikasa Ackerman assaulting a location reminiscent of the underground lair seen in Attack on Titan season 3's episodes 42 to 45. A frozen titan in the likeness of Attack on Titan main character Eren Jeager's Attack Titan also appears in the teaser.

aot_assassins_creed_shadows_03
Image via www.youtube.com
©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee © 2025 Ubisoft Entertainment.
aot_assassins_creed_shadows_02
Image via www.youtube.com
©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/“ATTACK ON TITAN” The Final Season Production Committee © 2025 Ubisoft Entertainment.

Players can begin the crossover quests by locating “Beyond the Wall” on the map, investigating the area, clearing the neighboring castle, and freeing a soldier, as outlined in the video below:

The Assassin's Creed Shadows website added, “During the quest, players can find customization for their hideout (banners and a statue) and upon quest completion, players will earn a crystal katana for Naoe.” An Attack on Titan Dual Pack is available in the in-game store with outfits, weapons, “trinkets,” and a new mount. As of press time, the game's staff has not announced when the Dual Pack will leave the in-game store.

Sources: Assassin's Creed's X/Twitter account (link 2), Ubisoft's YouTube channel, Assassin's Creed Shadows

