Interest
Assassin's Creed Shadows Unleashes Attack on Titan Crossover Event
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Assassin's Creed Shadows game confirmed a limited-time Attack on Titan crossover event on Tuesday. The crossover offers a set of free quests until December 22:
The event's teaser video features a character dressed as Attack on Titan character Mikasa Ackerman assaulting a location reminiscent of the underground lair seen in Attack on Titan season 3's episodes 42 to 45. A frozen titan in the likeness of Attack on Titan main character Eren Jeager's Attack Titan also appears in the teaser.
Players can begin the crossover quests by locating “Beyond the Wall” on the map, investigating the area, clearing the neighboring castle, and freeing a soldier, as outlined in the video below:
Curious how to start the special Attack on Titan collaboration quest?— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) November 25, 2025
🧱 Locate "Beyond the Walls" on your map
🔍 Investigate the area
🏯 Clear the neighboring castle
Free the Scout
Available now until Dec 22 in #AssassinsCreedShadows #AttackOnTitan pic.twitter.com/utDfE8yHV7
The Assassin's Creed Shadows website added, “During the quest, players can find customization for their hideout (banners and a statue) and upon quest completion, players will earn a crystal katana for Naoe.” An Attack on Titan Dual Pack is available in the in-game store with outfits, weapons, “trinkets,” and a new mount. As of press time, the game's staff has not announced when the Dual Pack will leave the in-game store.
Sources: Assassin's Creed's X/Twitter account (link 2), Ubisoft's YouTube channel, Assassin's Creed Shadows