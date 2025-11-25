Niko Tama Manga by 1122: For a Happy Marriage's Peko Watanabe Gets Live-Action Show

Niko Tama

Image via Comic Natalie ©渡辺ペコ／講談社／フジテレビ

announced on Wednesday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of'smanga.(left in image below) plays Atsuko Asao, while(right) plays Kōhei Iwaki.

Manami Higa (seen below) plays Kōhei's co-worker Yūko Takano.

Image via Comic Natalie ©渡辺ペコ／講談社／フジテレビ

The manga is set in Tokyo's Yanaka neighborhood, and centers on the couple Atsuko Asao and Kōhei Iwaki. Atsuko works as a box lunch vendor, while Kōhei works as a patent agent. Both met in college 12 years ago, and have been dating for nine years, and living together for five years. The story begins when Kōhei has a secret one-night stand with his co-worker Yūko, and things get complicated between Atsuko and Kōhei's relationship.

The series will debut with its first two episodes on Fuji TV On Demand and Prime Video in Japan on December 26.

Natsuki Seta (live-action Georama Boy Panorama Girl , Ikoku Nikki ) and Keijirō Tsubakimoto ( Love Live! School Idol Musical the Drama ) are directing the series, with scripts by Yōsuke Masaike .

Watanabe launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in May 2009, and ended it in December 2012. Kodansha published five compiled book volumes for the manga.

Watanabe launched the 1122: For a Happy Marriage manga in Morning two in September 2016, and ended it in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in July 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing released all seven volumes in English. The manga was nominated in the 12th Manga Taisho awards in January 2019. The manga inspired a live-action series in June 2024. Watanabe launched a spinoff manga titled 122: Go-dai Fuufu no Baai (1122: The Case of Godai's Marriage) in Morning two (which has since turned into a digital magazine) on May 15.

Watanabe launched the That's Not Love ( Koi Janee Kara ) manga in Morning two in September 2021, and ended it in November 2024. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume on February 21. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

Sources: Fuji TV, Comic Natalie