Morning Two Magazine Moves to Digital Release in August

The September issue of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine revealed on Friday that the magazine will cease print publication and move to a digital release beginning on August 4. The magazine will no longer have a "monthly" release schedule, but will instead update on Thursday every week, similar to its sister magazine Morning . A teaser site opened on the same day as the announcement. The new digital version will launch new manga in the coming months.

The web version of the magazine will serialize the English version of Witch Hat Atelier for free.

Kodansha published the first issue of Morning two on August 10, 2006. The magazine, initially named Morning 2 , began as a supplement to Morning magazine, but beginning in April 2008, it became a full-fledged monthly magazine, releasing new issues on the 22nd of every month. The magazine acquired its current name in 2012. The magazine is known for publishing long-form one-shot manga, or short serialization mini-series manga, and particularly encourages works from new creators.

Some of the notable works that have run or are currently running in the magazine include Saint Young Men , Witch Hat Atelier , Devils' Line , All Out!! , Sensei's Pious Lie , Hiraeth: The End of the Journey , Blackguard , Chiisai Nozomi to Ōki na Yume , and Hella Chill Monsters .