Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Naruto, Sanrio's Harmonyland, Sentenced to Be a Hero, Yaiba, Liar Game, Kill Blue, Televi-Kun, & more!

November 23 in Japan was traditionally the national holiday Niiname-sai (literally, harvest festival) and associated with the Shinto religion. But during the American occupation of Japan after World War II, the Japanese government changed the holiday to the secular Labor Thanksgiving Day in 1948. Now, the anime and manga worlds are giving its thanks to workers across the nation:

Akane-banashi

Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
What path did Akane's father, Shinta, choose after being expelled?
This scene is from Akane-banashi Volume 8, Story 71, "Resolution"

Akira Failing in Love

Labor Thanksgiving Day
Comic page from: chapter 35

Bonobono

Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
＼＼Thank you for everything.／／
We'd like to express our gratitude to everyone who supports us and works hard every day!

Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō

Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
We bring you some cool work scenes from Gōmon Baito-kun!
If you're working hard or studying, we recommend you check out the "slightly dark work comedy" Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō. It finally begins airing and streaming on Sunday, January 4, 2026!

Harmonyland (Sanrio)

November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
We're bringing you a soothing video featuring My Melody and Kuromi to thank everyone who's always working hard!
˗ˏˋCheck out the event information hereˊˎ˗
https://harmonyland.jp/sp/christmas2025/index.html

Kill Blue

Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Thank you to everyone who works!
Juzo's job is a little unusual, but…
Give yourself a treat today!
Kill Blue TV anime green-lit for 2026!

Liar Game

Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Here are some words of encouragement from former genius con artist, Shinichi Akiyama.
▼Sample of the manga
https://shueisha.co.jp/books/items/contents.html?jdcn=08876855876855315501&rf=ak
Balloon: Thanks for your service

Hiroshi Matsuyama (CyberConnect2 CEO)

Today, Labor Thanksgiving Day, is also my birthday.
I'm grateful for the joy of being able to work every day and to my parents for giving me a strong body and heart.
Well, my heart was made by Shonen Jump.
I will continue to live and work with all my heart and soul.
I appreciate your continued support.
I'll live for another 150 years or so.

Naruto

Raccoon Rascal

We received many blessings from Mother Earth mya~(◆'∇'◆)

Rakuten Panda!

I made otsukare [curry] as a thank you to everyone who works hard every day.

Ryūō (Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds)

November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Why not soothe your daily fatigue with your beloved dog?
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds
The 7th novel volume is on sale now!
https://gcnovels.jp/book/1940
The 6th manga volume is on sale now!
https://release.comicride.jp/comics/book/1951
Thank you for your hard work, Woof!

Sentenced to Be a Hero

◢◤⚡︎Sentenced to Be a Hero
Labor Thanksgiving Day voice video!⚡︎◢◤
To celebrate Labor Thanksgiving Day, we've released a video featuring Xylo (CV. Yohei Azagami), Dotta (CV. Shun Horie), and Venetim (CV. Shunichi Toki)!
Enjoy the lively exchanges between the three characters.
YouTube
https://YouTube.com/watch?v=9Y81_u-HXEg

Televi-Kun

Today, the 23rd, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
The holiday was established with the purpose of "respecting labor, celebrating production, and showing gratitude to one another."
Thank you, moms, dads, and all those who work!
To all the heroes who continue to protect the peace…thank you always!

Yaiba: Samurai Legend

/／
November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
\＼
The Black Oni are usually overworked by Onimaru.
(But they love him.)
At least take a day off today.
Check out the ending theme featuring the cute Black Oni here ▼
https://YouTube/watch?v=XLplKqU1M7c

follow-up of Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
