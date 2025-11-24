Interest
Happy Labor Thanksgiving Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
November 23 in Japan was traditionally the national holiday Niiname-sai (literally, harvest festival) and associated with the Shinto religion. But during the American occupation of Japan after World War II, the Japanese government changed the holiday to the secular Labor Thanksgiving Day in 1948. Now, the anime and manga worlds are giving its thanks to workers across the nation:
Akane-banashi
本日11/23は #勤労感謝の日— 『あかね噺』公式アカウント@TVアニメ2026年放送！ (@akanebanashi_PR) November 23, 2025
あかねの父・志ん太が破門後に選んだ道は——
この場面は『#あかね噺』8巻71席「解像度」に収録https://t.co/MUsvFBab3N pic.twitter.com/Xm5DgIyILG
Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
What path did Akane's father, Shinta, choose after being expelled?
This scene is from Akane-banashi Volume 8, Story 71, "Resolution"
Akira Failing in Love
勤労感謝の日。 pic.twitter.com/ofpKHaAO9M— 『百瀬アキラの初恋破綻中。』公式 (@momose_hatanchu) November 23, 2025
Labor Thanksgiving Day
Comic page from: chapter 35
Bonobono
本日、11月23日は #勤労感謝の日— ぼのぼの【公式】 (@BONOBONO_nokoto) November 23, 2025
＼＼いつもありがとう️💐✨️／／
日頃お世話になっている方や頑張っているみなさまへ
感謝の気持ちを込めて「ありがとう」の気持ちを届けます！#ぼのぼの pic.twitter.com/En0IxEbqCk
Today, November 23, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
＼＼Thank you for everything.／／
We'd like to express our gratitude to everyone who supports us and works hard every day!
Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō
✨本日は #勤労感謝の日✨— TVアニメ「拷問バイトくんの日常」公式🔨2026年1月4日(日)より放送・配信開始！ (@goumonbt_anime) November 23, 2025
拷問バイトくんたちのかっこいいお仕事シーンをお届けします🌟
お仕事やお勉強を頑張っているあなたにぜひ見てほしい、”ちょっぴりダークなお仕事コメディ” TVアニメ「#拷問バイトくんの日常」は、いよいよ2026年1月4日(日)より放送・配信開始です👀 pic.twitter.com/Xac1xtvY6k
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
We bring you some cool work scenes from Gōmon Baito-kun!
If you're working hard or studying, we recommend you check out the "slightly dark work comedy" Gōmon Baito-kun no Nichijō. It finally begins airing and streaming on Sunday, January 4, 2026!
Harmonyland (Sanrio)
11月23日は #勤労感謝の日 ✨— ハーモニーランド【公式】 (@harmony_event) November 23, 2025
いつも頑張っているみなさんにマイメロディとクロミの癒やし動画をお届け！💓
˗ˏˋ イベント情報はこちらをチェック❄️ ˊˎ˗https://t.co/CihViLLAYq#ハーモニーランド #ほんわかハーモニー#ハーモニーランドクリスマス pic.twitter.com/rsHepBdZ2C
November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
We're bringing you a soothing video featuring My Melody and Kuromi to thank everyone who's always working hard!
˗ˏˋCheck out the event information hereˊˎ˗
https://harmonyland.jp/sp/christmas2025/index.html
Kill Blue
🔫本日は #勤労感謝の日— キルアオ【公式】@2026年アニメ化決定！ (@KILLBLUE_PR) November 23, 2025
働く皆さん、本当におつかれさまです！
十三の仕事は少し特殊ですが…💥
今日は自分にご褒美、あげてくださいね😌#キルアオ 2026年TVアニメ化決定！ pic.twitter.com/jQGzGGeUap
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Thank you to everyone who works!
Juzo's job is a little unusual, but…
Give yourself a treat today!
Kill Blue TV anime green-lit for 2026!
Liar Game
本日は #勤労感謝の日 です。— TVアニメ『LIAR GAME -ライアーゲーム-』公式 (@liargame_anime) November 23, 2025
元天才詐欺師・アキヤマシンイチからの
ねぎらいの言葉をお届けします。
▼原作漫画試し読みhttps://t.co/jKVl1z5OpI#ライアーゲーム pic.twitter.com/AG1vVfptTU
Today is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Here are some words of encouragement from former genius con artist, Shinichi Akiyama.
▼Sample of the manga
https://shueisha.co.jp/books/items/contents.html?jdcn=08876855876855315501&rf=ak
Balloon: Thanks for your service
Hiroshi Matsuyama (CyberConnect2 CEO)
本日、勤労感謝の日は私の誕生日なんですよ。— 松山洋＠サイバーコネクトツー (@PIROSHI_CC2) November 23, 2025
日々働けることの喜びと頑丈な身体と心を備えた状態で産んでくれた両親に感謝しています。
まぁ、心は少年ジャンプのおかげか。
これからも誠心誠意、全力で生きて仕事していきます。
引き続きよろしくお願いします。
あと150年くらい生きますので。 pic.twitter.com/jStJAsAted
Today, Labor Thanksgiving Day, is also my birthday.
I'm grateful for the joy of being able to work every day and to my parents for giving me a strong body and heart.
Well, my heart was made by Shonen Jump.
I will continue to live and work with all my heart and soul.
I appreciate your continued support.
I'll live for another 150 years or so.
Naruto
This one's for everybody working hard out there!#Naruto pic.twitter.com/UKIzBoJ4Yl— NARUTO OFFICIAL (@NARUTO_info_en) November 22, 2025
Raccoon Rascal
大地の恵みをたくさんいただいたミャ～🎵(◆'∇'◆)#ラスカル #勤労感謝の日 pic.twitter.com/0r26Wh4tXM— ラスカル（公式）🌽 (@Rascal_tweet) November 23, 2025
We received many blessings from Mother Earth mya~(◆'∇'◆)
Rakuten Panda!
毎日頑張ってるみんなに、おつカレー作ったよ。#勤労感謝の日 #お買いものパンダ pic.twitter.com/jDqHyfGNJa— お買いものパンダ【楽天公式】 (@Rakuten_Panda) November 23, 2025
I made otsukare [curry] as a thank you to everyone who works hard every day.
Ryūō (Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds)
11月23日は #勤労感謝の日— 龍央＠『転犬』書籍版最新７巻好評発売中！コミックス版１～６巻大好評発売中！ (@Ryuuou_novel) November 22, 2025
日頃の疲れを愛犬で癒しませんか？
『異世界転移したら愛犬が最強になりました』
ノベル7巻好評発売中！https://t.co/8BAPHcYsMu#転犬 #GCノベルズ
コミックス6巻好評発売中！https://t.co/iZBs3iUEar
お仕事お疲れ様ワフ！🐺 pic.twitter.com/m6iAS36l5d
November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
Why not soothe your daily fatigue with your beloved dog?
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds
The 7th novel volume is on sale now!
https://gcnovels.jp/book/1940
The 6th manga volume is on sale now!
https://release.comicride.jp/comics/book/1951
Thank you for your hard work, Woof!
Sentenced to Be a Hero
◢◤ ⚡︎ TVアニメ『#勇者刑に処す』— 【公式】勇者刑に処す 懲罰勇者9004隊刑務記録 (@yushakei_PJ) November 23, 2025
勤労感謝の日ボイス動画公開！⚡︎ ◢◤#勤労感謝の日 を記念して、
ザイロ（CV.#阿座上洋平）、ドッタ（CV.#堀江瞬）、ベネティム（CV.#土岐隼一）のボイス動画を公開！🍷
3人の賑やかなやりとりをお楽しみください。
▼YouTubehttps://t.co/s3q10EebVJ… pic.twitter.com/7wP4ysPuWf
◢◤⚡︎Sentenced to Be a Hero
Labor Thanksgiving Day voice video!⚡︎◢◤
To celebrate Labor Thanksgiving Day, we've released a video featuring Xylo (CV. Yohei Azagami), Dotta (CV. Shun Horie), and Venetim (CV. Shunichi Toki)!
Enjoy the lively exchanges between the three characters.
▼YouTube
https://YouTube.com/watch?v=9Y81_u-HXEg
Televi-Kun
今日23日は #勤労感謝の日 です— てれびくん【公式】 (@Televi_Kun) November 22, 2025
｢勤労を尊び、生産を祝い、国民がお互いに感謝しあう｣ことを趣旨に制定されました
お父さん、お母さん、そして働いている全ての皆さんに感謝！
平和を守り続けている全てのヒーローの皆さん…いつもありがとう！ pic.twitter.com/iSqXxA8gvq
Today, the 23rd, is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
The holiday was established with the purpose of "respecting labor, celebrating production, and showing gratitude to one another."
Thank you, moms, dads, and all those who work!
To all the heroes who continue to protect the peace…thank you always!
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
/／— TVアニメ『真•侍伝 YAIBA』公式 (@YAIBA_PR) November 23, 2025
11/23は #勤労感謝の日
\＼
普段は鬼丸にこき使われてる黒鬼たち。
（でも鬼丸のことは大好き）
今日くらいは休んでね🥹
黒鬼たちの姿が可愛いED映像はこちら▼https://t.co/nH92hJ9RWi#YAIBA#YAIBAヤバイ pic.twitter.com/1aOvEksLgZ
/／
November 23 is Labor Thanksgiving Day.
\＼
The Black Oni are usually overworked by Onimaru.
(But they love him.)
At least take a day off today.
Check out the ending theme featuring the cute Black Oni here ▼
https://YouTube/watch?v=XLplKqU1M7c
Did we miss any Labor Thanksgiving Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!