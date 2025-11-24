Blue Miburo Anime Season 2 Casts Taku Yashiro

Yashiro voices Susumu Yamazaki in 2nd season premiering on December 20

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Yasuda 's Blue Miburo ( Ao no Miburo ) manga revealed a new cast member for the anime's second season on Sunday. Taku Yashiro will join the cast as Yamazaki Susumu, a man who, instead of taking over their family's business, wanders around trying to make a living with his sword. (Historical names are listed family name first here.)

The second season will premiere on December 20 and will adapt the "Serizawa Assassination" arc.

Kumiko Habara ( I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. , I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Surgeon Elise ) is returning to direct the new season at Maho Film . Kenta Ihara ( Gamera -Rebirth- ; I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; Uncle From Another World ) is also back in charge of the series scripts. Yūko Ōba ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss ; I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. ) and Miyako Nishida ( My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 ; If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord ) once again designs the characters. Toshiki Kameyama also returns as the sound director, and Yūki Hayashi is again composing the music.

The first season premiered in October 2024. The series ran for two consecutive cours (quarters of the year). Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga in English under the title The Blue Wolves of Mibu , and it describes the story:

Nio is an orphan who can't help dreaming of a better world. In this action-packed manga, he meets two men who show him how much a few swords can change history. This riveting samurai series from the acclaimed creator of Days shares its setting with Rurouni Kenshin and chronicles the founding of the Shinsengumi by handsome and volatile men fighting for justice...and for themselves!

Yasuda launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in October 2021. Kodansha published the 14th compiled book volume in July 2024. The manga's "Shinsengumi Arc" started in April 2024. The eighth volume of this new part of the manga will ship on December 17.

Yasuda's DAYS soccer manga also inspired a television anime in 2016 and five original video anime episodes from 2017 to 2018. Yasuda's Over Drive bicycling manga inspired a TV anime in 2007.