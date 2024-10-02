News
Crunchyroll to Stream Blue Miburo, Kinokoinu Mushroom Pup, A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School!, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Puniru is a Kawaii Slime, The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it will stream the following anime for the fall 2024 season:
- A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized Season 2 — October 1
- Kinokoinu - Mushroom Pup — October 3
- The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors Season 2 — October 4
- The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest (Party kara Tsuihō Sareta Sono Chiyushi, Jitsuwa Saikyō ni Tsuki) — October 5
- Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Puniru wa Kawaii Slime) — October 6
- Love Live! Superstar!! Season 3 — October 7
- A Terrified Teacher at Ghoul School! — October 8
- Blue Miburo (pictured right) — October 19
Crunchyroll announced most of its streaming anime for the fall 2024 season on September 18.
Update: Fixed release date for A Herbivorous Dragon of 5,000 Years Gets Unfairly Villainized. Source: Email correspondence
Source: Email correspondence
