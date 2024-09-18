×
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2024 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Dragon Ball Daima, DAN DA DAN, BLUE LOCK Season 2, Re:Zero Season 3, more

newvisual
Image via Dragon Ball franchise's website
© BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2024 season:

September 28

September 29

October 1

October 2

October 3

October 4

October 5

October 6

October 7

October 9

October 10

October 11

October 12

  • DEMON LORD 2099 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)

October 13

  • Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian)

October 14

Coming Soon

The following shows are continuing:

Source: Email correspondence

