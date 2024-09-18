News
Crunchyroll Announces Release Schedule for Fall 2024 Season
posted on by Alex Mateo
Dragon Ball Daima, DAN DA DAN, BLUE LOCK Season 2, Re:Zero Season 3, more
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime (dub languages streaming at later date in parentheses) for the fall 2024 season:
September 28
- Demon Lord, Retry! R (English)
September 29
- As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World Season 2 (German)
- The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan
October 1
- I’ll Become a Villainess Who Goes Down in History (English, French, German)
- Tying the Knot With an Amagami Sister (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
- Let This Grieving Soul Retire!
October 2
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- The Prince of Tennis II: U-17 World Cup Semifinal (English)
- KamiErabi GOD.app Season 2
- Acro Trip
October 3
- DAN DA DAN
- TRILLION GAME (English)
- 365 Days to the Wedding (Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
- Mecha-Ude: Mechanical Arms
- Negative Positive Angler
- Good Bye, Dragon Life
- Rurouni Kenshin -Kyoto Disturbance- (Rurouni Kenshin Meiji Kenkaku Romantan: Kyoto Dōran)
October 4
- Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 (German)
- The Stories of Girls Who Couldn't Be Magicians
October 5
- BLUE LOCK vs. U-20 JAPAN (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, Arabic)
- You are Ms. servant (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
- Blue Exorcist: Beyond the Snow Saga- (French, German)
October 6
- MF Ghost Season 2 (English, Brazilian Portuguese)
- TsumaSho (Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru.)
October 7
- Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii
- Ron Kamonohashi's Forbidden Deductions Season 2 (German)
- Natsume's Book of Friends Season 7 (English)
- Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German)
- After-School Hanako-kun (English)
October 9
October 10
- Nina the Starry Bride (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German)
October 11
October 12
- DEMON LORD 2099 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French)
October 13
- Shangri-La Frontier Season 2 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian)
October 14
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 3 (English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese)
Coming Soon
The following shows are continuing:
- Delico's Nursery
- True Beauty
- Sengoku Youko: The Thousandfold Chaos Arc
- One Piece
- Case Closed (Detective Conan)
- Wonderful Precure!
- Tower of God Season 2
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
Source: Email correspondence