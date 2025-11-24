Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube Game to Launch for Switch 2, PS5, Steam

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten to launch for Switch 2 on same date

AQUAPLUS announced during a livestream on Saturday Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube (Utawarerumono: The Guidepost to White), the new entry in the Utawarerumono visual novel series, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam . The staff also revealed a new trailer, character designs, and box art.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via prtimes.jp © Aquaplus

Image via prtimes.jp © Aquaplus

Image via prtimes.jp © Aquaplus

The company announced its Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) game will get a Switch 2 release on the same day as Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube.

Image via prtimes.jp © Aquaplus

Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube was initially slated for a Fall 2025 release date, but is now delayed to 2026.

Munemitsu Suga is penning the original story concept and script, and mi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi . Naoya Shimokawa is directing the music.

Suara is performing the opening theme song "Tsuki no Fune Miagete" (Gaze Up at the Boat of the Moon).

The game system of the new Utawarerumono title is based on the Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten game.

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in September 2023.

Utawarerumono: ZAN , an action game based on AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono franchise, will launch for PC via Steam on October 23.

AQUAPLUS released the physical Switch version of its Utawarerumono Trilogy Set , the bundle of its three Utawarerumono RPG/visual novel games, on February 27. Each of the three games were also available in a standalone release on April 24, a one-month delay from March 27. (The digital release of the Utawarerumono Trilogy Set were similarly listed with a delay to April 24.)

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation later picked up the North American release rights.