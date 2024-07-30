Utawarerumono: ZAN Action Game Gets PC Release in 2025

Game based on 2018 PS4 version will feature PC-specific optimizations/enhancements

Shiravune annnounced on Tuesday that it will release Utawarerumono : ZAN , an action game based on AQUAPLUS ' Utawarerumono franchise , for PC via Steam in 2025. The game will be feature PC-specific optimizations and enhancements over the original PlayStation 4 version. The game has a Steam page up for wishlisting.

Image courtesy of Shiravune © Shiravune

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono : ZAN in Japan in September 2018. Tamsoft worked with AQUAPLUS on the game. NIS America released the game in the West in September 2019.

The Utawarerumono Zan 2 sequel game shipped for PS4 and PlayStation 5 in Japan in July 2021.

The Utawarerumono franchise received a mobile spinoff game Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten ( Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika ) , which launched for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 last September. The game celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono franchise . Utawarerumono franchise head writer Suga Munemitsu is credited for the game's original concept and script.

AQUAPLUS released the original Utawarerumono game in 2002 for the PC. The game inspired a 2006 television anime series and a 2009 original video anime series. ADV Films released the television series in North America in 2007, and Funimation has since picked up the North American release rights.

Utawarerumono : Mask of Deception ( Utawarerumono: Itsuwari no Kamen ), the second game in the series, launched in Japan in September 2015. The game's anime adaptation, Utawarerumono: The False Faces , debuted in October 2015. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on home video.

Utawarerumono: Mask of Truth ( Utawarerumono: Futari no Hakuoro ), the last game in the Utawarerumono trilogy, launched in North America and Europe on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in September 2017. The game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 3, PS4, and PS Vita in September 2016. The game's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub .

Source: Press release