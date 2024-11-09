×
Aquaplus Announces New Utawarerumono Game, Restart of Jasmine Visual Novel

posted on by Anita Tai
Utawarerumono Shiro e no Douhyou slated for fall 2025

AQUAPLUS announced on Saturday at the "Grand Aqua Festival 30th Anniversary" event on Saturday that it will produce a new entry in the Utawarerumono visual novel series titled Utawarerumono: Shiro e no Michishirube (Utawarerumono: The Guidepost to White) for next fall.

46382-141-53a1c1c32b0be3dda595762f6e16a97e-1280x720.jfif
Image via PR Times
© AQUAPLUS

Munemitsu Suga is penning the original story concept and script, and mi is designing the characters based on the original designs by Tatsuki Amazuyu and Misato Mitsumi. Naoya Shimokawa is directing the music.

Suara is performing the opening theme song "Tsuki no Fune Miagete" (Gaze Up at the Boat of the Moon).

46382-141-87de481a924febf937c7d48cb3a0f496-1280x720.jpg
Image via PR Times
© AQUAPLUS

46382-141-59b2ece688dc5971c215afdd9c61568a-1280x720.jpg
Image via PR Times
© AQUAPLUS

46382-141-9fb2b1a18e89ae3c584cebed59788e40-1280x720.jpg
Image via PR Times
© AQUAPLUS

The company also announced that development is restarting on the Jasmine visual novel, originally announced in 2011. The project had been canceled in 2015. The project is an original story written by Yūichi Suzumoto, a scenario writer for the Air, Clannad and planetarian visual novels. Hisashi Kawata (ToHeart2, White Album) is designing the characters.

46382-141-f90869a34c8224e7f81cc6bcd0ffcb2c-1000x1000.jpg
Image via PR Times
© AQUAPLUS

AQUAPLUS announced in July a remake of its 1997 To Heart visual novel/dating sim game for next year.

Update: Famitsu reports that the game system of the new Utawarerumono title is based on the Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten game. Thanks, WANNFH.

Source: PR Times via Hachima Kikō

