Aquaplus Develops Remake of To Heart Visual Novel/Dating Sim

AQUAPLUS announced during a stream on Tuesday that it is developing a remake of its 1997 To Heart visual novel/dating sim game, which will launch in 2025. The game will feature an optional new voice cast, but will also include the original voice cast in the game. AQUAPLUS will reveal more details on the remake in the 30th anniversary " AQUAPLUS Festival" event on November 9.

Announcement at 38:28 in the below video:



The new cast members include Kana Ichinose as Akari Kamigishi and Hina Yomiya as Multi ( Ayako Kawasumi previously voiced Akari, while Yui Horie previously voiced Multi).

AQUAPLUS released the To Heart visual novel on Windows for PC in 1997, and later released it as their first ever console game in 1999 on the PlayStation (though both versions have many significant plot differences). The visual novel/dating sim is known as a classic in the genre, whose character designs and relaxed pacing has influenced numerous otaku media thereafter. Notably, the character of Multi is known by Japanese otaku as a hallmark of moe character design and writing, with her spirited attitude and cute demeanor contrasting with her sad fate.

The game inspired a television anime in 1999, as well as a second season focusing on Multi titled ToHeart - Remember my memories in 2004. The game received the sequel game To Heart 2 in 2004, which itself inspired a television anime in 2005, as well as numerous OVAs and spinoff games in subsequent years.