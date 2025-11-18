Mamoru Oshii Takes Your Questions to Mark Ghost in the Shell's 30th Anniversary

Legendary director is taking 30 questions in honor of his film's legacy

The Ghost in the Shell franchise announced on Tuesday that director Mamoru Oshii will be fielding 30 fan questions for the 30th anniversary of his seminal cyberpunk film (based on Masamune Shirow 's manga of the same name). Tuesday marks 30 years to the day after the film opened in Japan in 1995.

Fans who want to submit questions must follow the @thegitsofficial X (formerly Twitter ) account and quote-repost its post with the hashtag #押井守に30の質問 (#30QuestionsForMamoruOshii). The staff will take submissions until November 23 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time (9:59 a.m. EST).

Oshii also commented on the anniversary: “Before I realized it, 30 years had passed. The fact that this work continues to be loved — even as its media formats have shifted from film to video to DVD and beyond — is thanks to the strength of the original work and to everyone who has supported it.”

Graphic artist YOSHIROTEN created a series of “Special Anniversary Logos” for the anniversary:

