Romelia War Chronicle Anime Posts English-Subtitled Teaser

Romelia's voice previewed from series premiering in 2026

The YouTube channel for the anime of Romelia War Chronicle : Even After Defeating the Demon King, Humanity Still Seems Doomed, So I Formed a Military Force ( Romelia Senki: Maō o Taoshita Ato mo Jinrui Yabasō Dakara Guntai Soshiki Shita or A History of the Romelia : The Count's Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind's Victory) light novel series streamed a new teaser trailer with subtitles in English and Chinese (Simplified) on Tuesday. The teaser previews Romelia's voice without announced the voice cast member.

The series will premiere in 2026.

Seven Seas licensed the novels' manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After journeying alongside her fiancé on his quest to defeat the Demon King, Romelia is suddenly deemed useless and sent home, her engagement annulled. While the prince and his group return as celebrated heroes, Rome goes home as a disgrace. But she's not the same girl who left her province. While following the adventurers, Rome was the only one without magic or strength but she found her own abilities in trade, negotiation, finances, and gathering information. And now, she plans to use these skills to not only help her family's province, but help the still struggling kingdom. The Demon King may be defeated, but his allies and demons continue to roam. With only her wits and brilliance, Rome will build an army of her own and keep the kingdom safe—no matter what it takes.

Ariyama launched the light novel series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint. The series currently has over 500,000 copies in circulation, and it will end in its sixth volume on November 18.

The manga series adaptation with art by Ryō Kamito launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform in January 2022. Seven Seas plans to publish the first volme in January.