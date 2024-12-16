A History of the Romelia Light Novels to End in 6th Volume

Series debuted in 2019, is inspiring upcoming anime

Image via Amazon Japan © Ryō Ariyama, Ryō Kamito, Kodama, Shogakukan

A History of the Romelia

revealed on X (formerly) on Sunday that the: Even After Defeating the Demon King, Humanity Seemed to Be in Trouble so We Organized an Army) light novels will end with the sixth compiled volume.

The series follows Countess Romelia, who is rejected by her fiancé, Prince Henri, immediately after the defeat of the Demon King. Despite the rejection, Romelia returns to her homeland and uses her secret innate power to defeat the remaining members of the Demon Army and restore her homeland.

Ariyama launched the series as a web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint. Kodama illustrated the first volume and Ryō Kamito took over with the second volume. Shogakukan published the fifth volume on September 18.

The manga series adaptation with art by Kamito launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform in January 2022.

The series is getting an anime adaptation.

