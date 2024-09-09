A History of the Romelia Light Novels Get Anime

Web novel series began in 2019

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform announced on Tuesday that Ryō Ariyama's Romelia Senki: Maō o Taoshita Ato mo Jinrui Yabasō Dakara Guntai Soshiki Shita (A History of the Romelia: Even After Defeating the Demon King, Humanity Seemed to Be in Trouble so We Organized an Army) light novels will receive an anime adaptation.

To celebrate the announcement, the company is holding a giveaway for five sets of signed copies of the latest volumes from both the light novel series and its manga adaptation illustrated by Ryō Kamito. The series currently has over 400,000 copies in circulation.

The series follows Countess Romelia, who is rejected by her fiancé, Prince Henri, immediately after the defeat of the Demon King. Despite the rejection, Romelia returns to her homeland and uses her secret innate power to defeat the remaining members of the Demon Army and restore her homeland.

Ariyama launched the series as a web novel on the ncode syosetsu website in 2019, before being published under Shogakukan 's Gagaga Bunko imprint. The manga series adaptation with art by Kamito launched on Mag Garden 's Mag Comi platform in January 2022.