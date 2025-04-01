How would you rate episode 50 of

What a weird way to end a season. Thank God we have a season three announcement. If this was all we were left with, I would be crying so much foul. The show has been forecasting that it would end on an unsatisfying cliffhanger for the past seven episodes. I was just caught off guard by the fact that this episode still felt the need to build up and create more issues to add tension to a situation that arguably already had plenty. The series is already juggling two plot points at the same time that are more or less eating each other, so instead of trying to streamline everything, let's throw another problem in the mix!

We're getting ready for the much anticipated exhibition match, but of course, Oikatzo has to get pulled away to fulfill his responsibilities as a professional gamer. He still wants to compete and beat Sylvia for his pride which makes sense but now we are forcing our protagonists in a situation where they need to win in a very specific way for Oikatzo to come in clutch. I like how Arthur brings up that it would be easier for them to set up a plan where they win with one less player to stretch out each match buying Oikatzo time to show up as their pinch hitter. I also like that this setup could lead to some interesting matches that prioritize longer fights than quick finishes. However, the cynical part of me also worries that this setup is also here to elongate the upcoming fights as much as possible, thus creating a narrative reason for the show to have more pacing issues.

That being said, there was a lot of character stuff in this episode that I really liked. Arthur trying to turn her attempt at hiding her identity into a big event with the cosplay was great and even Megumi got some cute moments when she realized that she's the more normal one in this group. Hands down, the best part of the episode was when Oikatzo sent an email to Arthur and Sunraku, asking why they were willing to go so far for him because his desires are a bit unreasonable, given the circumstances. Obviously, the two give him shit and say that he owes them expensive meals after this, but the tone is very heartfelt. Friends give each other shit all the time, but they will pull up and try to help when an issue comes up. They see how much this match means to him and while they'll never admit it, they care and want to see him succeed.

All this would have more weight if the final matchup was actually Oikatzo versus Sylvia, but it looks like Sunraku is going after her instead. I have mixed feelings about this because the fight is going to be an absolute spectacle. Still, it does feel a little bit unsatisfying that this rivalry Oikatzo has with Sylvia won't be fulfilled in the way that he wants. Of course, all of this is also ignoring the time limit on the sea monster over in Shangri-La Frontier . It's going to be a while before we return to this world, but I can only hope that when we do, the series will focus a bit more and stop trying to pull its viewers in so many different directions.

