Migratory Birds & Snail Anime Premieres in 2027

Manga's 6th volume shipped on Wednesday

The official X/Twitter account for Makoto Takatsu 's Wataridori to Katatsumuri ( Migratory birds & Snail ) manga revealed on Wednesday that the television anime adaptation will debut in 2027. The account posted a picture of the manga's sixth compiled book volume, which shipped on the same day, and its wraparound jacket band that also lists the news.

【🎊本日発売🎊】 『渡り鳥とカタツムリ⑥』高津マコト 【ＴＶアニメ2027年放送決定！】 九州に少しづつ慣れてきた雲平 カスタムした車で新たな旅へ出発！ 車中泊の師匠、憧れのつぐみが待つ「道の駅ゆふいん」へと向かう…その途中で出会ったのは!? 最新35話は本日18時更新予定！ お楽しみに～🐥🐌(@wata_kata)March 24

Image via Amazon Japan © Makoto Takatsu, Wani Books

Image via Wataridori to Katatsumuri manga's X/Twitter account © Makoto Takatsu, Wani Books

The manga tells the story of Unpei Mochizuki, a young man in his second year working at a machine parts distributor. After causing trouble to a customer because of a mistake he made, Unpei suddenly thought about going somewhere far away, where no one knows him. He stops his car on the side of the road, where he meets Tsugumi Nagisa, a picture book writer who travels in her car with her dog. Together, they start a free-spirited journey, going around Japan, traveling and sleeping in the car.

Takatsu launched the manga on Wani Books ' web manga magazine NewsCrunch in October 2019. Wani Books published the manga's first volume in August 2020, and the third volume in September 2021. The manga returned from a four-year-hiatus in July 2024. It had been on hiatus since the release of the third volume.