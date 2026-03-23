Voice Actor Yoshiki Nakajima Announces Marriage

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Voice actor Yoshiki Nakajima announced on Sunday that he had gotten married. In his statement, Nakajima added that his partner is a non-celebrity.

As of press time, Kamiki's announcement has received 117,000 likes and 1,200 replies, most of which are congratulations from his fans and colleagues.

Nakajima has appeared in The Idolm@ster SideM as Jiro Yamashita, Hinamatsuri as Yoshifumi Nitta, Ensemble Stars! as Tetora Nagumo, Dr. Stone: New World as Yō Yei, Plunderer as Licht Bach/Rihito Sakai, and The Summer Hikaru Died as Yūta Maki, among others. His agency lists his full résumé.