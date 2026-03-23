Candy Caries, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, Takopi's Original Sin, Sparks of Tomorrow Anime Screen at Annecy

Festival takes place from June 21-27

Image via Candy Caries anime's website ©Tomoki Misato/WIT STUDIO/トゥースフェアリーズ

This year's Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France will screen the, and the first episode of theanime in competition in the TV Films category.

The festival will screen Yini Guo's "Plankton α" and Sam Kuwa's "So He Grabbed the Knife" ("Soshite Knife wo Te ni Shita") in the Graduation Films category. The opening credits of animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry will screen in the Commissioned Films category.

The 2026 Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be held in Annecy, France from June 21-27.

Tomoki Misato and Wit Studio 's original television anime Candy Caries will premiere within the Yoru no Brunch variety program on TBS on April 15 at 11:56 p.m. (10:56 a.m. EDT).

The Candy Caries anime is a slapstick comedy about Ame, a child who loves sweets, and the tooth decay that lives in her mouth called Caries. Caries lives a carefree life inside Ame's mouth and even calls her "Mama," and Ame's body is always at Caries' mercy.

Misato ( Pui Pui Molcar ) and Wit Studio are credited for the original work. Misato will direct the series at TORUKU from WIT STUDIO . Kenshirō Morii ( Anime-Gataris , Grand Blues! ) will serve as assistant director. Chiaki Nishiaka ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Shinkalion Change the World ) will write the script and Akari Saitō ( Etotama , Spy×Family ) will edit the series. Keigo Hoashi ( Summer Time Rendering , Dusk maiden of Amnesia ) will compose the music.



Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia

Tenmaku no Jādūgar

, the television anime of's) manga will debut in the "IMAnimation W" programming block onand 23 of its affiliated channels, as well as on

Yen Press is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

Naoko Yamada ( The Heike Story , A Silent Voice , The Colors Within ) is serving as chief director, and Abel Góngora ( DAN DA DAN season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") is directing the anime at Science SARU . Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G ) is designing the characters and serving as animation chief, and Kanichi Katō ( Black Clover , The Eminence in Shadow ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kōshirō Hino is composing the music.



Takopi's Original Sin

Takopii no Genzai

The anime adaptation of's) manga debuted last June. streamed the series as it aired.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Deceptively cute alien Takopi lands on earth and meets a depressed earthling, Shizuka. Determined to make her smile, Takopi learns quickly that time travel can't heal all wounds.

Shinya Iino (director for Dr. Stone , Dr. Stone: Stone Wars ) directed the anime and oversaw the series scripts. Keita Nagahara (key animator for Violet Evergarden , Sound! Euphonium , Sonny Boy ) was the character designer. ENISHIYA produced the work.



Image via Netflix Anime's X/Twitter account ©Hiro Yuki, Kyoto Animation/Sparks of Tomorrow Production Committee

Sparks of Tomorrow

The television anime of Hiro Yūki's) novel will debut in July, and will exclusively stream worldwide on

The novel takes place in the summer of 1907, the 40th year of the Meiji era. 15-year-old Inako Momokawa lives in the Fushimi area of Kyoto, and is the second daughter of a sake brewer. Nothing she does ever comes out right, and she receives a scolding from her father every day. Her only relief is the trust she places in her prayers to the gods. One day while at Fushimi Inari shrine, she meets a freewheeling young man named Kihachi Sakamoto. He rejects the gods, and boasts of the incoming age of electricity.

The topic of marriage suddenly comes up in Inako's household. Her father is one-sidedly making all the decisions for her, and Inako is about to give up hope. It is then that Kihachi draws out Inako's true feelings of wanting to run away from her family. The only way to stop her marriage is to find an unusual book called the "Electrical Catalog." The book is a prediction book about electricity that Kihachi wrote when he was a child, but his older brother Seiroku took the book, and its current whereabouts are unknown. Inako and Kihachi together go in search of the book across Kyoto and Shiga prefectures.

Minoru Ōta (key animator for Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! , Liz and the Blue Bird ; episode director for CITY The Animation , Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid S ) is directing the anime as his first directorial project. Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Haganai , Hi Score Girl , Saki Episode of Side A ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kohei Okamura ( Free! The Final Stroke chief animation director, Sound! Euphonium key animator) is the chief animation director and character designer. Takaaki Suzuki ( Violet Evergarden , Strike Witches ) is in charge of the worldview setting, and Hitomi Kotō is composing the music.

Sources: Press release, Annecy





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.