Tomato Soup's A Witch's Life in Mongol Manga Gets TV Anime From Science Saru

Award-winning historical manga launched in 2021

TV Asahi announced on Monday that Tomato Soup 's A Witch's Life in Mongol ( Tenmaku no Jādūgar ) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation from Science SARU . The anime's English title will be Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia .

Tomato Soup drew an illustration featuring Sitara (Fatima) and Töregene to celebrate the announcement.

Image courtesy of Anime Trending © Tomato Soup (AKITASHOTEN) 2022

Tomato Soup provided a comment on the anime adaptation:

“Over 10 years ago, long before I began drawing A Witch's Life in Mongol , I was fascinated by the history of the Mongolian Empire. I often thought, 'I wish there were an anime like this.' That thought led me to daydream: If such an anime existed, what kind of characters would appear? What sort of story would unfold?”

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yen Press

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

will release the manga's first volume on May 27.describes the manga:

Tomato Soup launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Souffle website in September 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2024, and will publish the fifth volume on April 16.

The series began publishing simultaneously in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita on March 6, on top of its publication on the Souffle website. The manga is being published bimonthly until this summer, where it will then go on hiatus for Tomato Soup 's maternity leave. The manga is planned to return next year.

The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2023 rankings for female readers, and ranked #11 in the 2024 rankings for female readers. The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and was nominated once again for the Manga Taisho Awards the following year in 2024.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.