A Witch's Life in Mongol Manga Switches to Bimonthly Release, Enters Hiatus in Summer

Series to return in 2026

Manga artist Tomato Soup announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday the A Witch's Life in Mongol manga will publish bimonthly until summer, when it will enter a hiatus for the artist's maternity leave. The series will return next year.

Yen Press will release the manga's first volume on May 27. Yen Press describes the manga:

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

The series began publishing simultaneously in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita on March 6, on top of its publication on the publisher's Souffle website.

Tomato Soup launched the manga in Souffle in September 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth compiled book volume in August 2024, and will publish the fifth volume on April 16.

The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2023 rankings for female readers, and ranked #11 in the 2024 rankings for female readers. The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and was nominated once again for the Manga Taisho Awards the following year in 2024.

Source: Tomato Soup 's X/ Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.