16th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 11 Titles
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The executive committee for the 16th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 11 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")
Manga Taisho 2023 Nominees
Akane-banashi
Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (was also nominated in 2021 and 2022)
Yama Wayama
Gekiko Kamen
Takayuki Yamaguchi
Kore Kaite Shine
Minoru Toyoda
Goodbye, Eri
Tatsuki Fujimoto
Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari
Jinushi
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Kōcha Agasawa
Takopi's Original Sin
Taizan 5
Tenmaku no Jadūgal: A Witch's Life in Mongol
Tomato Soup
Nippon Sangoku
Matsuki Ikka
The Summer Hikaru Died
Mokumokuren
The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 102 individuals, who selected from 242 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2022 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.
The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.
Previous winners include:
- 2022 - Darwin Jihen by Shun Umezawa
- 2021 - Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe
- 2020 - The Blue Period. by Tsubasa Yamaguchi
- 2019 - Astra Lost in Space by Kenta Shinohara
- 2018 - BEASTARS by Paru Itagaki
- 2017 - Hibiki: Shōsetsuka ni Naru Hōhō by Mitsuharu Yanamoto
- 2016 - Golden Kamuy by Satoru Noda
- 2015 - Kakukaku Shikajika by Akiko Higashimura
- 2014 - A Bride's Story by Kaoru Mori
- 2013 - Umimachi Diary by Akimi Yoshida
- 2012 - Silver Spoon by Hiromu Arakawa
- 2011 - March comes in like a lion by Chika Umino
- 2010 - Thermae Romae by Mari Yamazaki
- 2009 - Chihayafuru by Yuki Suetsugu
- 2008 - Gaku - Minna no Yama by Shinichi Ishizuka
Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.