×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
16th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 11 Titles

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Onna no Sono no Hoshi nominated for 3rd consecutive year

The executive committee for the 16th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 11 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2023 Nominees

1akane
© Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue, Shueisha
Akane-banashi
Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue

2hoshi
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi (was also nominated in 2021 and 2022)
Yama Wayama

3gekiko
© Takayuki Yamaguchi, Shogakukan
Gekiko Kamen
Takayuki Yamaguchi

4shine
© Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan
Kore Kaite Shine
Minoru Toyoda

5eri
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha
Goodbye, Eri
Tatsuki Fujimoto

6super
© Jinushi, Square Enix
Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari
Jinushi

7polar
© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Kōcha Agasawa

8takopi
© Taizan 5, Shueisha
Takopi's Original Sin
Taizan 5

9tenmaku
© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten
Tenmaku no Jadūgal: A Witch's Life in Mongol
Tomato Soup

10nippon
© Matsuki Ikka, Shogakukan
Nippon Sangoku
Matsuki Ikka

11hikaru
© Mokumokuren, Kadokawa
The Summer Hikaru Died
Mokumokuren

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 102 individuals, who selected from 242 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2022 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.

Previous winners include:

Sources: Manga Taisho, Comic Natalie

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives