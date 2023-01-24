16th Manga Taisho Awards Nominate 11 Titles

The executive committee for the 16th Manga Taisho awards listed this year's 11 nominated works on Tuesday. (The official English name of the awards is the "Cartoon Grand Prize.")

Manga Taisho 2023 Nominees

© Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue, Shueisha

© Yama Wayama, Shodensha

(was also nominated in 2021 and 2022)

© Takayuki Yamaguchi, Shogakukan

© Minoru Toyoda, Shogakukan

© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha

© Jinushi, Square Enix

© Kōcha Agasawa, Shueisha

© Taizan 5, Shueisha

© Tomato Soup, Akita Shoten

© Matsuki Ikka, Shogakukan

© Mokumokuren, Kadokawa

The nominating committee is composed mainly of bookstore staffers who are in charge of their respective stores' manga. This year's nominating committee consisted of 102 individuals, who selected from 242 titles. Any manga title that was released in 2022 and has eight volumes or less is eligible. The volume cap is intentionally added so that the prize winners would be relatively new works that have not already earned their popularity through sheer longevity.

The second round of voting will determine the winner of Manga Taisho 2023, which will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held sometime in mid to late March.

Previous winners include:

