Ema Toyama's Vampire Dormitory Manga Ends in June

© Ema Toyama, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that it will publish the final chapter of'smanga on June 3 in the magazine's July issue.

Toyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 13th compiled volume on March 13.

Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English. It released the 10th volume on June 20 in print, and will release the 11th volume on May 21 digitally and on May 28 in print. The company describes the manga:

BLOOD OVER FLOWERS Mito has no family to rely on. She lives on the streets, disguised as a boy. Ruka is an otaku vampire interested only in 2D girls. After Ruka saves Mito from a perilous situation, he makes her an offer: "Become my subservient thrall and let me drink your blood whenever I wish! In return, you can live with me—in the boys' dorm!" But to stay with him, Mito must hide the fact that she's a girl. Every day is a new danger—to say nothing of that bloodthirsty vampire!

The manga inspired a television anime that debuted on TOKYO MX and BS Nippon TV on April 7 at 11:30 p.m. JST. It also began running on AT-X from April 8 and on MBS from April 9. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. She published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Most recently, Toyama launched the Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru . (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Kodansha Comics also released or is releasing Toyama's I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children , Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.