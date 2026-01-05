Daisuke Terasawa's Remake of Fujio Akatsuka's Mōretsu Atarō Manga Ends

Remake manga Atarō! launched in December 2024 to commemorate Akatsuka's 90th birthday

Image via COMIC MeDu's X/Twitter account ©Daisuke Terasawa, Fujio Akatsuka, GOT Corporation

GOT Corporation 's COMIC MeDu web manga site published the final chapter of Daisuke Terasawa 's Atarō! manga, the remake of Fujio Akatsuka 's 1967 Mōretsu Atarō manga, on Friday.

Terasawa's remake manga launched on COMIC MeDu in December 2024 to commemorate Akatsuka's 90th birthday in 2025.

Akatsuka ( Tensai Bakabon , Himitsu no Akko-chan , Osomatsu-kun ) launched the original manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in 1967. The gag manga follows Tokyoite Atarō and country boy Dekoppachi.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 1969, which ran for 90 episodes until 1970. A second anime adaptation aired from April to December 1990. The manga also got a stage play adaptation in 2018.

Terasawa's 1986 Mister Ajikko manga was adapted into a television anime that aired from 1987 to 1989, for a total of 99 episodes. Terasawa launched the manga's sequel Mister Ajikko II in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in 2003, and it ended in 2012.

Terasawa's Showta no Sushi manga ran in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 1992 to 1997. The Showta no Sushi: Zenkoku Taikai-hen sequel manga also ran in Weekly Shōnen Magazine from 1997 to 2000, followed by the Showta no Sushi 2: World Stage manga, which serialized in Kodansha 's Evening magazine from 2013 until 2015. The original manga inspired a live-action series in 1996.