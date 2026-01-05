Fitness Boxing 3 Game Gets Persona 5 Royal DLC on January 8

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Imagineer 's Fitness Boxing series announced on Monday that the Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer game will get a DLC pack featuring music from the Persona 5 Royal game on January 8.

Image via Fitness Boxing's X/Twitter account © ATLUS, SEGA, Imagineer Co., Ltd.

The DLC includes arrangements of the following songs:

"Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There"

"Life Will Change"

"I believe"

"Rivers In the Desert"

"Last Surprise"

The DLC will also include three designs for Persona 5 Royal T-shirt cosmetics.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer launched for Nintendo Switch in December 2023.

The Fitness Boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise, Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched in December 2020, with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month. The franchise has combined sales and shipments of 2.5 million copies worldwide.

Aksys Games released Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku ( Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku -Miku to Issho ni Exercise- ), a collaboration between Imagineer and Crypton Future Media with Vocaloid idol Hatsune Miku, in the West in September 2024. The game launched for Switch in Japan in March 2024, and got an English release in Asia in July 2024.

Imagineer released the Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star game, a crossover with the Fist of the North Star series, for Switch in Japan in December 2022 and in the West in March 2023.

The Fitness Boxing games for Switch inspired the Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing) television anime series in October 2021.

The original Persona 5 game shipped for PS4 and PlayStation 3 in Japan in September 2016. The game shipped in North America in April 2017 after a delay. The game features animation sequences from Production I.G

The Persona 5 Royal ( Persona 5 The Royale in Japan) role-playing game launched for PS4 in Japan in October 2019. The game launched in the Americas and Europe in March 2020. The game got releases for Switch, PS5, and PC via Steam in October 2022.