Nintendo Switch's Fitness Boxing Game Gets TV Anime

The Fitness Boxing games for the Nintendo Switch are inspiring Kimi to Fit Boxing (You and Fitness Boxing), a weekly television anime which will premiere on Friday, October 1 at 9:54 p.m. on the Tokyo MX station. (Fitness Boxing goes by the shorter name Fit Boxing in Japan.) The anime will also stream on various services.

The five-minute comedy episodes will chronicle the daily lives of the games' popular instructors on the other side of the game screen. Akari Kitō (Karen), Akira Ishida (Hiro), Rie Kugimiya (Janice), Saori Hayami (Lin), Yūichi Nakamura (Evan), Sumire Uesaka (Martina), Ami Koshimizu , (Sophie) Atsuko Tanaka (Laura), and Akio Ohtsuka (Bernardo) are reprising their sports instructor roles from the games.

Junpei Morita ("Morita-to-Jumpei," Occultic;Nine , Lost Song , Nocturne Boogie) is writing and directing the anime at the games' developer Imagineer ( Ani ni Tsukeru Kusuri wa Nai! ) and Story Effect. Yūsuke Shirato ( Kochoki , Lost Song , Nocturne Boogie) is scoring the music, and Solid Cube is handling the motion capture.

The boxing exercise games have players using the Switch's Joy-Con controllers to punch and dodge in sequence like a rhythm game, with one-on-one coaching by instructors. Imagineer published the original game as Switch's first exercise game in Japan in December 2018, and has since shipped or sold over 1 million copies worldwide. The latest entry in the franchise , Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise, launched last December with 500,000 copies shipped or sold worldwide in one month, and has since shipped or sold over 800,000 copies as of July.

