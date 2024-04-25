My Senpai is Annoying Workplace Manga Ends With 13th Volume

Series launched in 2017

Ichijinsha revealed on Twitter on Wednesday that Shiro Manta 's My Senpai Is Annoying ( Senpai ga Uzai Kōhai no Hanashi ) manga will end with the 13th compiled book volume.

Seven Seas is publishing the full-color manga in English, and it describes the story:

Igarashi is a hardworking young office lady. Takeda, the senpai above her at work, annoys her constantly--and yet she finds herself growing closer to him. Every day is filled with comic mishaps and romantic moments as Igarashi tries to balance work, life, and love. This full-color manga--which started its life as a webcomic--is sure to charm audiences of workplace comedies like Aggretsuko and The Office !

The manga inspired an anime in October 2021. Funimation streamed the series.

Manta launched the manga in 2017, and the manga serializes on the pixiv Comic website under the comic Pool web magazine banner. The series won the web manga division of the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's 11th volume last July, and it will publish the 12th volume on May 24. Seven Seas published the 11th volume on January 30.