'My Senpai Is Annoying' Workplace Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime by Doga Kobo

A Twitter account launched on Wednesday to announce that Shiro Manta 's My Senpai Is Annoying ( Senpai ga Uzai Kōhai no Hanashi ) manga is inspiring a television anime. Doga Kobo ( Sing "Yesterday" for Me , Diary of Our Days at the Breakwater ) is animating the project.

Seven Seas is publishing the full-color manga in English, and it describes the story:

Igarashi is a hardworking young office lady. Takeda, the senpai above her at work, annoys her constantly--and yet she finds herself growing closer to him. Every day is filled with comic mishaps and romantic moments as Igarashi tries to balance work, life, and love. This full-color manga--which started its life as a webcomic--is sure to charm audiences of workplace comedies like Aggretsuko and The Office !

Manta celebrated the news with a message on Twitter:

Manta launched the manga in 2017, and the manga serializes on the pixiv Comic website under the comic Pool web magazine banner. The series won the web manga division of the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018. Ichijinsha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on September 25, and it will publish the fifth volume on July 2. The series has 1 million copies in circulation. Seven Seas published the first volume in English on May 26.

The manga already inspired promotional videos for its second, third, and fourth volumes, although the anime project has not confirmed that the videos' cast members are returning for the anime. The video for the second manga volume featured the cast members Haruka Shiraishi as Igarashi and Takaya Kuroda as Takeda:

The video for the third manga volume featured Taku Yashiro and Atsumi Tanezaki as Igarashi's other sempai Sōta Kazama and Tōko Sakurai, respectively:

The video for the fourth manga volume featured Haruka Shiraishi as Igarashi again and Saori Ōnishi as Igarashi's longtime friend Natsumi Kurobe: