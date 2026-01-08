'Draw this, then die!' TV Anime Announces July Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Minoru Toyoda 's Draw This, Then Die! ( Kore Kaite Shine ) manga announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on NTV and its affiliated channels in July.

Hiroaki Akagi ( The Dangers in My Heart , Teasing Master Takagi-san ) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation .

The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga.

Toyoda ( Love Roma ) launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on Sunday Webry . The eighth volume shipped in October 2025.







