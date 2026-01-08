News
'Draw this, then die!' TV Anime Announces July Premiere
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Minoru Toyoda's Draw This, Then Die! (Kore Kaite Shine) manga announced on Friday that the anime will premiere on NTV and its affiliated channels in July.
Hiroaki Akagi (The Dangers in My Heart, Teasing Master Takagi-san) is directing the anime at Shinei Animation.
The manga is set in Izuōshima, an island 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story centers on Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga, and learns about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga.
Toyoda (Love Roma) launched the manga in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine in November 2021, and the series is also available on Sunday Webry. The eighth volume shipped in October 2025.
Source: Kore Kaite Shine anime's website