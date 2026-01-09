Godzilla Minus Zero Film Opens in Japan on November 3, in N. America on November 6

GKIDS and TOHO announced on Friday they will release Godzilla Minus Zero , the new Godzilla film from Godzilla Minus One 's Takashi Yamazaki , in North America on November 6. TOHO announced the film will open in Japan on November 3. This is the first time a Japan-produced Godzilla series film will open in Japan and in North America in the same week.

Image via Godzilla franchise's website © TOHO CO., LTD.

The companies stated they will announce additional international release dates at a later time. TOHO acquired GKIDS in October 2024.

The companies will reveal the story, cast, and other information at a later date. Yamazaki returns as director, screenwriter, and VFX supervisor. Production is currently underway at TOHO Studios, with ROBOT producing the film and Shirogumi Inc. handling the visual effects.

November 3 is "Godzilla Day," which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The Godzilla Minus One film similarly opened in Japan on November 3, 2023.

© TOHO CO., LTD.

andstated on Fridayhas earned more than US$116 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has earned an estimated US$57,144,669 in the United States. The film was the third highest-grossing foreign-language film in the United States as of 2024.

Netflix is streaming the film and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color , the black-and-white version of the film, worldwide on Netflix . In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film is streaming exclusively (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video .

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March 2024. The film is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.



