New Godzilla Film Greenlit With Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki as Director/Writer/VFX Supervisor

The official X/Twitter account for the Godzilla franchise announced on Friday that a new Godzilla film has been greenlit. The Godzilla Minus One film's Takashi Yamazaki is returning as the director, writer, and visual effects supervisor for the new film.

Yamazaki shared a video message:

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla Minus One

opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.

The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.

Netflix is streaming the film and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color , the black-and-white version of the film, worldwide on Netflix . In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One /Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes , Google Play , Microsoft , FandangoNOW/ VUDU , inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity. In Japan, the film has been exclusively streaming (in color and monochrome) on Amazon Prime Video since May 3.

Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.

