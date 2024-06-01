News
Netflix Adds Godzilla Minus One Film Worldwide
posted on by Adriana Hazra
In North America, Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color are additionally available for digital rental and digital purchase on Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft, FandangoNOW/VUDU, inDemand, XBOX, and Vubiquity.
Godzilla Minus One won the Best Visual Effects award in the 96th Academy Awards in March. It is the first Japanese film to win in this category, and the first Godzilla film to be nominated for an Oscar.
The film won the Best Visual Effects award and the Best Sound award at the 17th Asian Film Awards on March 10. Japan's Eiga Engeki Bunka Kyōkai (Film Theater Culture Association) named Godzilla Minus One producers Hisashi Usui, the late Shuji Abe, Kenji Yamada, Kazuaki Kishida, Gō Abe, and Keiichirō Moriya winners of the general award at the 43rd annual Fujimoto Awards.
The film opened in Japan on November 3, 2023 ("Godzilla Day"), which was the anniversary of the first Godzilla film's November 3, 1954 release. The new film screened at The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) as the closing film of last year's event on November 1.
The film has earned an estimated US$56,418,793 in the United States and US$50,303,815 internationally, as of February 1. The film has now become the third highest-grossing foreign-language film of all time in the United States.
Sources: Godzilla franchise's X/Twitter account, Kazuaki Kishida's X/Twitter account, Godzilla.com